Dan Campbell Provides The Latest On Injured Lions’ LB Jack Campbell

The victory by the Detroit Lions on Sunday over the rival Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by the frightening injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, who lay motionless on the field for several minutes before being strapped to a backboard and carted off the field for transport to a local hospital.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the Lions released an official statement on Campbell’s condition in which they said preliminary indications are positive, but that they wouldn’t comment further out of respect to him and his family.

And now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is offering the latest, echoing the club’s earlier statement that preliminary indications are more optimistic.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Provides Update On Injured Linebacker Jack Campbell.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided the latest update on Jack Campbell’s condition shortly after the organization released an official statement.

“Just to start with Jack, I know there was a release that we put out, you know, And, it’s positive,” Campbell said. “So, your prayers are working, please continue to do that. And we’ll leave it at that. So, just continue to pray for him, but it is positive news on Jack.”

So far this season, Campbell has appeared in seven games and registered 29 tackles. He’s in the first season of a four-year, $81 million extension that he signed, which runs through the 2030 season.

Jack Campbell’s Teammates Reacted To His Frightening Injury

Several of Campbell’s teammates have reacted to his frightening injury, including Jameson Williams.

“That was pretty hurtful to us. He is a captain of this team; he is a big leader to this team. We are praying for him a lot,” Williams said after the game. “It just motivated us a lot more; we got a third-down, fourth-down stop after that crowd was into it. Offense to go score after that. I guess we just turned it up a notch for our brother. He goes out there and puts it on the line every single play for us. That’s why he’s got the C on his chest. We’re praying for him.”