Lions Coach Dan Campbell Responds To Sam LaPorta’s Explosive Comments

Recently, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made headlines with his controversial reaction stemming from frustration over the lack of progress toward a new contract beyond this season. He is currently playing out the final year of his rookie deal.

Not long afterward, his Lions teammate Jack Campbell offered his reaction to what he said, and now, head coach Dan Campbell is weighing in.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Responds To Sam LaPorta’s Explosive Comments

During his media availability session on Friday, as his club continues preparations to face the divisional rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about LaPorta’s comments.

“I’ve said things that I regret,” he said via Brad Galli on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes you get in these spots, and you’re in a setting that feels a little bit more whatever. But it’s all good. That doesn’t mean that’s who the person is. Sometimes you get something off your chest.”

“Sam’s a stud. And he’s gonna help us win games.”

“This stuff, man, I know what it may appear like. I know Sam, we all know Sam. Honestly, I don’t even think twice about those comments,” he continued.

“We’re all good. We’re not going to let this be a distraction. He’s good. We’re good.”

Sam LaPorta Expressed Frustration Over The Lack Of A Contract

During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, LaPorta offered an unfiltered take, expressing his extreme frustration over what he felt was a lack of progress on a contract.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport that we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. “And it’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.”

“So it sucks. I’m going to continue to be a pro, and I dish a lot of that to my agent, and he handles that great. … So I’m going to continue to go do my thing and ball out. And in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

So far for the Lions this season, LaPorta has racked up 316 yards on 27 receptions and three touchdowns.