Lions’ Dan Campbell Shares Latest Jack Campbell Update After Hospital Visit

The NFL community was left with plenty of concern after witnessing the scary injury to Jack Campbell yesterday against the Vikings. The linebacker had to be carted off the field and rushed to the hospital. Earlier today, the Lions officially updated that he is resting and recovering well at the local hospital, and now coach Dan Campbell has the latest update after he visited the hospital last night.

“I got to go see him last night. It was good. It was positive,” coach Campbell said. “You know, got to see his parents, talk to his wife, and you know, everybody’s in good spirits. And it’s about the recovery, and it’s a small setback. That’s, you know, that’s the family. They’re, you know, very positive. You know, so that’s good in that regard.”

The devastating injury took place when the game was in the early fourth quarter, and the Lions were ahead 12-7. When he attempted to tackle the Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson, his head collided with the tight end’s hip, causing the neck injury. The positive update is certainly a sigh of relief for the football community. Besides providing the latest update, coach Campbell showered praise on the injured star.

Dan Campbell Opens Up About Jack Campbell’s Importance To The Lions After Scary Injury

Dan Campbell picked up the win last night, but Jack Campbell’s injury remained a concern through the night. After a All-Pro selection last season, he appeared to be hitting his stride this season, as he was given an added responsibility of a defensive captain of the team. Besides giving the latest update on Jack Campbell, the HC has high praise for the defensive star, addressing what he means to the team.

“I don’t even know if I can put it into words. You get voted captain, that says a ton,” Campbell added. “He’s a guy that’s trustworthy; he’s dependable. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s just all heart, man, all effort, and just an unbelievable person.”

His numbers only add to the praise since the season opener. After 7 games this season, he’s maintained the same high standard that earned him a Pro Bowl selection last season. He has logged 57 tackles, 2 QB hits, and 1 TFL this season. Losing a player of his calibre means the Lions’ defense will feel his absence moving forward.

Beyond that, Dan Campbell addressed the other injury concerns of the team, giving a clear picture of their seriousness.

Detroit’s Injury Problems Deepen Ahead Of Wednesday Practice

The OL Cade Mays had an ankle injury, the cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a hip injury, and Jacob Saylors encountered a neck injury yesterday. The head coach noted that they are likely to miss practice sessions on Wednesday, as the Lions prepare to face the Dolphins next Sunday.

The growing injury list also includes Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum, who made head contact with each other. They are also under concussion protocol. Moreover, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rodler, who was injured during the same play as Jack Campbell, is out for the season because of a hamstring injury.