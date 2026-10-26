Lions HC Reveals Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Update

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed a little time in the win over the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. Head coach Dan Campbell said that it will cause the star receiver to miss practice on Wednesday before their Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell added that he anticipates St. Brown returning on Thursday, but his status is unknown right now. He noted that St. Brown, along with Ennis Rakestraw, are still expected to play this week, but he was not definitive.

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“I think, like, he and Ennis, I think those guys will probably sit Wednesday,” said Campbell. but the plan is to get them going Thursday, and I think they’ll be fine; they should be good. Now, we will see when we get there.”

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Ankle Injury Before Week 8

St. Brown played 53 snaps in the Lions’ Week 7 win. It amounted to 77.9% of the snaps. That is the second-lowest rate of the season. He played 48 snaps, amounting to 74% of the snaps earlier in the year.

St. Brown has not been injured much. Aside from meaningless Week 18 games, you do not see him missing many games. He has 89 career games active in his sixth NFL season. So, while Campbell is hesitant to say for certain that he will play, his track record combined with the severity of the injury makes it sound like the team is holding him out of caution.

St. Brown Breaks Out Against Packers

St. Brown had a good start to his 2026 season, but it was not quite on par with other seasons, or the progression he was hoping to show. The All-Pro receiver noted that he was playing decent prior to the Packers game.

“Five games into the year, I feel like I’ve been playing decent ball,” St. Brown said when asked to describe his play.

He responded with his best game of the season. St. Brown produced nine receptions for 153 yards in the Lions win. He produced nine catches for 142 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but that was in a loss. The big impact in a winning performance made it a clear-cut best game of his season.

St. Brown came out of the bye fresh and performed well. The hope is that he is not going to miss any time.

Lions Have Crucial Stretch Upcoming

The team is going to need St. Brown down the stretch run. With their first division game in Week 7, they have five more division games over the next 10 weeks. That includes facing the 6-0 Minnesota Vikings at home next week.

If Detroit wants to have any chance of winning the division, they have to find a way to win this game. So, the team should see St. Brown playing. They also have three division games after Week 15 and two division games to close out the season.

The Lions need to hit their stride after this bye week.