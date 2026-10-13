Dan Orlovsky Names Only NFC QB Playing Better Than Lions’ Jared Goff This Season

The Detroit Lions haven’t been able to put together the consistent performance they hoped for at the start of this season. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the first five weeks’ ups and downs have been a setback, but veteran quarterback Jared Goff has been remarkably consistent, putting up strong production.

As Goff has been on a roll this season, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has given him high praise, and he believes only one quarterback from the entire NFC has played better than the Lions signal-caller.

“Jared is playing in the NFC. I would tell you the only guy who is playing quarterback through the first five weeks and playing definitively better than Jared Goff would be Brock Purdy; that’s about it,” said Orlovsky on a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “As far as quarterbacks that have been better through 5 weeks, probably would tell you only Brock Purdy I can definitively say.”

Goff has been on a tear and we’re not talking about him enough https://t.co/bGQ44X1Su5 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 12, 2026

While both quarterbacks are in remarkable form this season, Goff’s individual numbers are impressive compared to the San Francisco 49ers QB1.

Lions’ Jared Goff Combines More Passing Yards With Zero Picks As Brock Purdy Leads In TDs

With Brock Purdy leading the offense, the 49ers remain unbeaten after 5 games. Given their head-turning 5-0 record at the moment, his team is certainly better than Goff’s Lions, who are 3-2.

However, the Honolulu Blues showed notable improvement in Week 5’s game against the Arizona Cardinals when the offense put up the best numbers of the season after scoring 45 points. While Purdy might have a better team record, Goff has a slight edge in individual statistics.

Goff has 1,485 passing yards from the first five games, sitting now second behind the reigning NFL MVP, Matthew Stafford, who has 1,572 yards after the Week 5 game against the Bills. On the other hand, Purdy has logged 1,196 passing yards, which places him in 13th place. However, the Lions star has 12 touchdowns, whereas the Niners QB has 13— most in the NFL after 5 games.

Moreover, Goff attempted 191 passes, while Purdy’s number is 141. The veteran Lions star has yet to throw an interception, but the 49ers signal-caller has 2 interceptions to his name this season. And Goff’s individual record has had a positive impact on the Lions’ offense, as they are one of the leading teams in offensive stats.

Lions’ Offensive Dominance Makes Dan Orlovsky’s Take Even More Interesting

The Lions lost two games this season, but the primary reason behind those losses is the struggling and injury-hit defense. Allowing 404.4 yards a game, they rank at the bottom of the defensive rankings.

However, the tables turn in total offense stats. Scoring an impressive 393.8 yards per game, the Lions offense ranks in sixth place after the end of Week 5. Goff’s side has better numbers than Purdy’s, with the 49ers scoring 365 yards per game in the early part of the season. The numbers certainly favor Goff right now, but the question is whether he can keep up the momentum and turn his good start into championship glory moving forward.