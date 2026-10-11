Lions LB Devin White Carted Off With Week 5 Injury: Latest Updates

The Detroit Lions are already all kinds of shorthanded for their Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, as they’re without the likes of Cade Mays, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph, among others.

And now, they may be dealing with yet another injury to a key figure.

Lions linebacker Devin White was carted off to the locker room after suffering a forearm injury, and so far, he has not returned.

Detroit Lions Lose Linebacker Devin White With Forearm Injury

White was injured when he took a direct blow to his forearm with just seconds left in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He was seen immediately grabbing his forearm in pain, and was eventually carted off the field and has not returned.

According to the Lions, he’s been officially designated as questionable to return.

“Lions Injury Update: LB Devin White, Forearm, Questionable,” the Lions PR account reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is a developing story.

White Is In His First Year With The Lions

White was the No. 5 overall pick by Tampa Bay in 2019, becoming LSU’s highest-drafted defensive player since Patrick Peterson and its highest-selected linebacker, and made a name for himself in his first year with 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He returned two fumbles for touchdowns, won two NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month awards and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

White broke out in 2020, leading Tampa Bay with 140 tackles and nine sacks. He earned two NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors and starred in the playoffs, intercepting Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes while leading the Bucs with 15 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.

He added 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2021, earning his first Pro Bowl selection, then recorded 5.5 sacks in 2022 and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.

White requested a trade in 2023, finishing with 83 tackles and two interceptions. He signed with Philadelphia in 2024 but was released without playing before joining Houston, where he appeared in seven games.

White signed with Las Vegas in 2025 and set a Raiders record with 174 tackles, adding 2.5 sacks and an interception. He joined the Lions on a one-year deal in August 2026.