Lions Give Injury Update on Jimmy Rolder After Collision With Jack Campbell

The Lions won a hard-fought game at Ford Field today, handing the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season. However, the injury toll hit the team badly against the divisional rival. Among the injured Lions players was the rookie linebacker Jimmy Rodler. He was injured in a violent collision with teammate and fellow linebacker Jack Campbell.

The Lions also officially announced that Rodler suffered a hamstring injury during the collision with Jack Campbell, and he was questionable for the game later. However, it was not clear whether the injury was serious. On the other hand, Campbell suffered a severe neck injury and was taken to the local medical facility.

How Jimmy Rodler Injury Happened

Early in the fourth quarter of the game, Vikings QB Kyler Murray threw a pass to the tight end T.J. Hockenson. When the TE turned upfield, the Lions LB duo, Jimmy Rolder and Jack Campbell, came flying towards him to make a tackle. While the pass was completed, the tackle proved to be costly.

Instead of hitting the tight end, the two stars made contact, causing two potentially serious injuries. After the hit, both players remained flat on their stomachs. After being down, the rookie eventually got up on his own, but it wasn’t the case for Campbell, who lay motionless on the ground before being carted off the field.

While the injury was unfortunate, the rookie delivered a strong performance before leaving the field. He recorded 5 total tackles, including 2 solo, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, and 1 sack. He recorded the first sack of his NFL career in the third quarter.

As Murray dropped back, the rookie matched the deep routes, cutting the Vikings players to hit the sack. Had he stayed longer in the field, his numbers would have been more impressive. Nevertheless, he logged the most tackles in the game, while Skyler Gill-Howard and Alim McNeil were the other defensive players to get sacks today.

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