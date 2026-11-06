Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Clear Jack Campbell Message Before Dolphins Matchup

The Detroit Lions responded to linebacker Jack Campbell’s scary injury with a fourth-quarter comeback against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That doesn’t mean the Lions aren’t still in a difficult emotional state as they turn the page to Week 9 and the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed his team’s emotions with his last response to reporters in his Friday press conference. It’s been a difficult week for the Lions, but he stressed the team is mentally prepared to play again Sunday.

“I think we have gotten better. We’re getting a better handle on this. Jack continues to improve, which is all great news,” said Campbell.

The head coach stopped short of a “win one for the Gipper” speech. But it’s rather clear Campbell wants his team to play with their injured linebacker in mind.

“There again, this is about how would he prepare, how would he play?” Campbell added. “Those are the standards for us going into this game.

“We owe it to him.”

The Lions will visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dan Campbell Motivates Lions With Jack Campbell Message

It was a little difficult to tell, but the Lions head coach appeared to grow emotional while delivering his answer on the linebacker. Dan Campbell paused a couple times to perhaps fight back showing more emotion while saying the players “owe it” to Jack Campbell to play hard versus the Dolphins.

The linebacker’s injury in Week 8 was a harsh reminder of the really important things in life. On one hand, that’s terrific. But it’s a potential hinderance for an NFL head coach and football team.

The best organizations are pigeonholed on their next upcoming task. For the Lions, that’s the Dolphins, who, even at 1-6, Dan Campbell has hyped all week as a formidable opponent.

In conclusion, the Lions have the difficult task of compartmentalizing Jack Campbell’s injury from the next game. But the head coach doesn’t have his team trying to run from the linebacker’s situation; instead, he’s using it as motivation.