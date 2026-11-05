Insider Reveals Lions Trade Plans After Jack Campbell Injury

The Detroit Lions have been interested in adding a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline. However, the injury to linebacker Jack Campbell could force them to make a move at linebacker instead, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Graziano added that if the Lions remain interested in cornerback help, they are going to have to fight off their division rival, the Chicago Bears.

“The Bears made their big move for Simmons, but they’re still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions,” wrote Graziano in his weekly column on buzz around the NFL. “Detroit might also be in the market for help at linebacker, particularly in the wake of the terrible injury to mainstay Jack Campbell.”

The Lions have already made three linebacker moves in response. They also lost rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder for the season in Week 8 as well, so they had two spots to replace.

Detroit Lions Could Make Move at LB at NFL Trade Deadline

The Lions signed K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad to their active roster. They also called up Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the active roster. To replace Bachie, the Lions signed Owen Pappoe to their practice squad.

The plan for now is for Malcolm Rodriguez to go from a reserve to a starter. Derrick Barnes and Trevor Nowaske will likely stay in their roles for the most part. Britt and Bachie will fill in for the spots that Rodriguez and Rolder had, while Rodriguez will fill in for Campbell.

However, the Lions were starting to push Rolder over Rodriguez, so this is a dramatic drop from Campbell. Britt and Bachie have trouble sticking on NFL rosters, so they are not big additions. The Lions can try these options, but none of their moves signaled they are done making roster changes.

Lions Could Add LB or CB

Of course, cornerback remains a need. The Lions tried five different cornerbacks in Week 7 and dialed that down to four options in Week 8. D.J. Reed starts most snaps, but does rotate out.

They also have Khalil Dorsey and Rock Ya-Sin playing the outside along with Roger McCreary, who plays both the slot and the outside in Detroit. Ennis Rakestraw was in the rotation in Week 7, but was the odd man out in Week 8.

Still, the Lions have four options because they cannot settle on one. So, for as big of a hole as linebacker is, it does not mean that the cornerback need has gone away.

We will see if the Lions end up addressing one, the other, or both at the NFL trade deadline. The team faces the Miami Dolphins, and they are expected to win. If they move to 7-2, but the defense struggles without Campbell, the calls for a move will get louder.