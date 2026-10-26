Lions Give Critical Update on RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ Injury Status

The Detroit Lions escaped Week 7 with a narrow victory over the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers despite some major mistakes and crazy play calls — and it was running back Jahmyr Gibbs who sealed the deal.

However, he did so on an awkward play that left onlookers with some concern for Gibbs’ health.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the injury status of Gibbs, arguably his team’s most important player, during the postgame press conference on Sunday, October 25.

“Dan Campbell says Jahmyr Gibbs should be fine despite going down awkwardly on that last run,” Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reported via X following the game.

Jahmyr Gibbs Nearly Injured Himself Trying to Stay Out of End Zone Near Conclusion of Lions-Packers Game

The play in question involved an eight-yard run by Gibbs on a third-down play with six yards to go late in the fourth quarter.

He had a clear line to the end zone but pulled up shy of the goal line and purposely stayed in-bounds so that Detroit’s offense could run one more play, draw the time down until just a second or two was remaining on the clock and then kick a game-winning field goal.

The other option would have been for Gibbs to scamper into the end zone, take the Lions up seven points and give the ball back to the Packers offense with an outside chance they could drive the length of the field, tie the contest and send it to overtime.

Gibbs’ decision worked out perfectly, as the Lions won by three points as the final kick of the game sailed through the uprights as the clock hit zeroes. However, no single win can ever be worth the longterm health of Gibbs moving forward, either during this season and/or in the years to come.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs Has Been Lions’ Workhorse This Season, Among Few Players Team Can’t Afford to Lose

Gibbs finished the contest against the Packers with 116 rushing yards on 29 carries. He added five receptions for 27 yards through the air.

Heading into the game, Gibbs had tallied 504 rushing yards and seven TDs on 105 carries (4.8 yards per attempt). The running back also had 27 catches for 243 yards and two scores through five starts.

Gibbs is averaging more than 22 carries per contest across the team’s 4-2 record to begin to the season, while Detroit is giving its No. 1 running back nearly 28 touches per game through six outings.

At just 24 years of age, Gibbs inked a record extension in the context of NFL running backs, which is worth $67.5 million over three seasons and keeps him under contract through the 2030 campaign.