Jared Goff Delivers Emotional Update on Injured Lions LB Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions continue to hope for the best for injured linebacker Jack Campbell, who was badly hurt in their win on Sunday against the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

The injury to Campbell, who was strapped to a backboard and immediately transported to a local hospital, cast a shadow over the victory. As of Monday, Campbell remained hospitalized, though preliminary reports on his condition were “positive”; the club has offered no further specific updates.

And now, quarterback Jared Goff has weighed in on the issue during his weekly radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket, the Lions’ flagship FM station.

Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Weighs In On Injury To Linebacker Jack Campbell

Lions quarterback Jared Goff conducted his weekly interview with Detroit’s flagship 97.1 The Ticket, and was naturally asked about Jack Campbell’s injury.

Goff responded that the club is encouraged by the positive updates on Campbell, and that they continue to hope for the best.

“We’re doing all right, obviously a lot of injuries that have affected a lot of guys’ seasons, but certainly the one that is the scariest is Jack,” Goff said. “The positive updates are great, and we know things are heading in the right direction, and we’re hoping for the best for him.”

Following Detroit’s win over the Vikings, Goff also spoke about how things really get put into perspective when an injury like that occurs.

“Jack’s deal was definitely scary,” said Goff following the game. “It just brings you back to reality for a moment that he’s a husband and a father. Scary. We’re praying for him and hope he’s going to be alright. If anyone is tough enough to get through something like that, it’s going to be him.”

The Lions Indicated The Latest Updates On Jack Campbell Are “Positive”

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a cryptic update on Campbell’s condition, saying that indications were “positive” while continuing to ask for prayers for his continued recovery.

“Just to start with Jack, I know there was a release that we put out, you know, And, it’s positive,” Campbell said. “So, your prayers are working, please continue to do that. And we’ll leave it at that. So, just continue to pray for him, but it is positive news on Jack.”