Lions Stars React to Jared Goff’s Cryptic 3-Word Message After Cardinals Win

Quarterback Jared Goff had a point to prove in Week 5, coming off a disappointing loss against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran QB1 led from the front, leading to a convincing win in the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. A day after the big win, he sent a subtle message on Instagram.

“Where she at? #TOC,” wrote Jared Goff in his Instagram caption alongside a series of pictures from the game.

His caption seemingly has a double meaning to celebrate the win. Goff is conventionally known as a classic pocket passer who primarily stays inside the pocket with limited mobility. However, he scored a rare rushing touchdown yesterday in the third quarter.

As the team was on the goal line, instead of passing or throwing the ball, the signal-caller rushed to score a touchdown, proving a point. His latest social media post is seemingly a way of signalling that he can do both when needed, with the comments from the Lions fans and teammates insisting it.

Jared Goff’s Postgame Post Draws Reactions From Lions Teammates

Given the interesting caption, Christen Goff, the wife of Jared Goff, was one of the notable names to react. She gave a hilarious one-word reply that got attention from fans.

“Jared,” noted Christen.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were among the Lions stars who commented on Jared Goff’s post-game win post. Seeing the hashtag in the original post, they both commented “TOC.“

In addition, right guard Tate Ratledge, who has been instrumental in protecting his quarterback this season, was a standout name from the roster who acknowledged Goff’s strong performance at the Cardinals game.

“🐐” commented Ratledge.

Similarly, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson gave the same reaction to the post.

“🐐🐐🐐” noted Hutchinson.

Jared’s other offensive tackle, Penei Sewell, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez had their say, as they both posted laughing emojis. Their reactions might be tied to the clip of Jared Goff and Dan Campbell dancing in the last slide, which has already created a buzz online.

The safety Avonte Maddox may be sidelined due to a foot injury; he is not missing any chance to cheer for his quarterback.

“Yuhhhhhhhhh JG 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽” was Maddox’s reaction, celebrating the win.

Besides the signal-caller’s teammates, the Lions’ official Instagram made its presence felt in the comments.

“THAT’S OUR QB,” was the comment from the Detroit Lions.

As Jared Goff celebrates the win before heading into the bye week, he continues to have another elite season with strong production.

Jared Goff Leads The NFL In Passing Yards As Lions Offense Continues To Dominate

After playing 5 games, Jared Goff now has the most passing yards among all NFL quarterbacks, occupying the top spot. The Lions veteran has thrown for 1,485 passing yards, and he is followed by the Green Bay Packers QB, Jordan Love (1,408 yards).

Besides the passing yards, he also logged 12 touchdowns, which is second in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy (13). In addition, he has yet to throw an interception, keeping an impressive level of ball security. Following the brilliant performance yesterday, the Lions offense led by Jared Goff now ranks top, scoring the most points in the NFL(164).