Lions Urged to Trade for Three-Time All-Pro Defender

The Detroit Lions have a serious need for secondary help with a couple of weeks to go until the trade deadline. One name emerging as a strong fit for the Lions is former second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that he has heard that Bates is a new addition that could be on the move at the trade deadline.

“Also, could a team pry safety Jessie Bates III out of Atlanta?” wrote Fowler. “He will be a free agent in 2027, and the Falcons are sitting at 2-4. I doubt Atlanta wants to trade him, but his value would be strong if that changes.”

The Falcons might be taking calls on Bates, and the Lions are one of the best fits for the nine-year veteran, according to Christian Booher of Lions OnSI. Booher noted that Budda Baker is the only realistic safety who could make a bigger impact at the deadline.

“He doesn’t have an interception this year, but has notched 27 total across his career,” added Booher. “With the uncertainty surrounding Kerby Joseph, Bates is a proven takeaway generator who could give the defense a spark.”

The Lions are expected to get Brian Branch back in the starting lineup this week. However, the status of Joseph remains up in the air.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Jessie Bates

Head coach Dan Campbell said that he expects Joseph to play at some point this year. Joseph responded by posting a video of his workout on social media. However, this is not the first time that fans got excited for Joseph to potentially return only to be let down.

Joseph noted on social media that he did not expect to be placed on the PUP before training camp. He has been on the PUP throughout training camp to this day. Joseph has a mysterious knee injury, and the team has not had enough updates. Adding Bates could negate a lot of the concern around Joseph.

Lions Need Safety Help

The former 54th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft would be a great addition to the secondary. Bates was a five-year starter for the Cincinnati Bengals and made a second-team All-Pro in his third NFL season.

Bates signed a four-year, $64M deal with the Atlanta Falcons after that. He made the All-Pro twice in his first three years of the deal. However, he is now in the last year of his deal. He is expected to see a big payday. The Falcons are 2-4 and might not make the playoffs. So, they could see Bates leave in free agency. While his salary could help their compensatory formula, the Falcons might have to spend this offseason and could offset the pick. So, getting trade value now makes sense.

If the Lions are not comfortable with Joseph, they are a great fit for Bates. The only question will be the trade cost.