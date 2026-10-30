Lions Deliver Final Verdict on Kerby Joseph Before Vikings Showdown

The Detroit Lions are excited about safety Kerby Joseph getting back to practice, but they won’t get to celebrate his return to game action this weekend against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Mike Garafolo of ESPN and NFL Network reported via social media on Friday, October 30 that Joseph will not play against Minnesota at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are the league’s last undefeated team heading into Week 8 and currently lead both the division and the conference.

#Lions S Kerby Joseph working his way back to action. Officially ruled out for this week but Dan Campbell said earlier he’s responded well to individual work in practice. https://t.co/GZJYR1OENe— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2026

“#Lions S Kerby Joseph working his way back to action,” Garafolo wrote on X. “Officially ruled out for this week, but Dan Campbell said earlier he’s responded well to individual work in practice.”

Kerby Joseph’s Return to Lions Wasn’t Sure Thing After Months of Lingering Injury Rehabilitation

Getty Safety Kerby Joseph of the Detroit Lions celebrates an interception in the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on November 6, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Joseph, who has battled a lingering knee issue since last year, was not a sure thing to return to the team at any point in the future because his health issue was, and still potentially is, career threatening.

However, he spoke confidently with reporters on Friday following his return to practice work this week.

“I have not practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good,” Joseph said. “Being out there, I am still him. I hope you all didn’t forget.”

Joseph was a first-team All-Pro in 2024 who led the NFL with nine interceptions and added 83 combined tackles, 12 pass breakups and one defensive TD that season before injuries took all but six games from him in 2025.

“I feel like energy is infectious, so I have to keep going,” Joseph continued. “It’s amazing, I’m trying to contain myself. Every time I go out there, I feel like I’m out there in spirit, especially being on the sideline and hyping the guys up.”

Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph’s Elite Teammate in Safety Group, Returned for Lions Last Week

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed how Brian Branch played in his return from injury against the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, safety Brian Branch made his regular-season debut in a narrow win over the Green Bay Packers last week at Ford Field.

Branch suffered a torn Achilles tendon last December, from which it took him 10 months to recover. However, he looked like his old self against the rival Packers.

Branch finished the game with four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception. His return is critical to a secondary that has floundered all season due to extensive injury concerns and a lack of top-end talent, which is due in part to all the health issues.

If, and when, Joseph can rejoin Branch on the field is a huge storyline in Detroit moving forward, as the Lions boast the second-most prolific offense in the NFL (397.3 yards per game) heading into Week 8, but are also fielding the league’s worst defense by the same measurement (391 yards allowed per contest).