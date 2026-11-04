Lions Share Critical Update on $86 Million All-Pro Amid Jack Campbell Injury

The Detroit Lions are struggling to keep their players upright, particularly on the defensive side of the football where the unit will be absent linebacker Jack Campbell for an untold amount of time following a frightening neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings last weekend that has left the first-team All-Pro hospitalized.

While Campbell’s potentially long road to recovery has only just begun, safety Kerby Joseph — a first-team All-Pro in 2024 — is nearing the end of his journey back to the gridiron. Joseph missed all but six games last season due to a knee injury that several prominent NFL analysts believed was career-threatening.

However, the $86 million defensive back returned to practice sessions last week and was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session, per the team’s official injury report on November 4.

Based on the timing of Detroit’s decision to open Joseph’s practice window, the 25-year-old safety has until November 18 to make his way back to the active 53-man roster, which the Lions determine.

If he is unable to do so, Joseph will revert to the season-ending injured reserve list (IR) — a designation that will disqualify him from eligibility for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, including any playoff games that might follow.

Kerby Joseph Vibing Upon Return to Lions’ Practice Last Week After Months Away From Team Activities

Joseph did not play against the Vikings last weekend, though he was in high spirits when speaking with reporters about his progress ahead of that contest.

“I have not practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good,” Joseph said on October 30. “Being out there, I am still him. I hope you all didn’t forget.

“I feel like energy is infectious, so I have to keep going,” he added. “It’s amazing, I’m trying to contain myself. Every time I go out there, I feel like I’m out there in spirit, especially being on the sideline and hyping the guys up.”

Joining Joseph as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice was fellow star safety Brian Branch. Branch suffered a concussion against Minnesota in his second game back after an extended absence due an Achilles tendon tear in December 2025.

Most typically, NFL players miss the following game after a concussion, though some can return the next week while others sit out multiple contests.

So while historical precedent and a “limited participant” designation for Wednesday’s practice point to an opportunity for Branch to make it back for the Lions’ matchup in Miami against the Dolphins on Sunday, it is more likely he will not return until Detroit hosts the New England Patriots at Ford Field on November 15.

Jack Campbell Issues Statement From Hospital After Injury

Meanwhile, Campbell released a statement from his hospital room in Detroit, where he has full motion in his lower extremities and limited motion in his upper body following his neck injury in Week 8.

Campbell offered thanks to the fans and his teammates for their showings of support, as well as the various medical teams who treated him in the immediate aftermath of what could ultimately prove a career-ending injury, though hopefully not.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic,” Campbell said. “I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger.”