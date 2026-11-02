Kevin O’Connell’s Classy Gesture After Frightening Injury to Lions’ Jack Campbell

While the Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the main storyline quickly shifted from a clash between divisional rivals to the health of Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell suffered a horrific injury during the contest that resulted in him being loaded onto a backboard and rushed away in a waiting ambulance to a local hospital, all the while appearing not to move a single muscle.

Multiple Lions players, along with head coach Dan Campbell, have spoken about the frightening incident, and now, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is offering his reaction.

Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reacts To Frightening Injury To Detroit Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell

Following the game, O’Connell began his press conference by talking about Campbell and saying that the club’s thoughts and prayers are with him.

“I just wanted to start by mentioning that we’re all thinking and praying for Jack Campbell,” O’Connell said after the game. “I asked Dan after the game if he had any update. He didn’t have much of one, but it’s definitely something that you hate seeing. It was a competitive, super physical NFC North game, but still hard to talk about the result when you see something like that. Thoughts and prayers to him.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell didn’t paint an optimistic picture about the linebacker in his own postgame press conference.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Campbell said via Brad Galli. “We don’t have any updates. We’re thinking about him.”

Jameson Williams Reacted To The Scary Injury

Among the teammates of Campbell who reacted to the scary injury was Jameson Williams, who said that seeing it was tough for the entire organization.

“That was pretty hurtful to us. He is a captain of this team; he is a big leader to this team. We are praying for him a lot,” Williams said after the game. “It just motivated us a lot more; we got a third-down, fourth-down stop after that crowd was into it. Offense to go score after that. I guess we just turned it up a notch for our brother. He goes out there and puts it on the line every single play for us. That’s why he’s got the C on his chest. We’re praying for him.”