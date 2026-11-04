Concern As Key Pair Of Lions Starters Limited in Practice

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field at their training facility in Allen Park, and there were more than a few notable absences in the wake of the frightening injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, along with the season-ending injury to Jimmy Rolder.

As the Lions indicated in their official practice report, a key pair of starters were participants in practice but were limited.

Per the practice report, both wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive back Brian Branch were limited participants on Wednesday.

Detroit Lions Starters Amon-Ra St. Brown And Brian Branch Were Limited Participants In Wednesday’s Practice

The Lions reported that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brian Branch, who were shaken up during Sunday’s victory over the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, practiced but in limited fashion on Wednesday.

St. Brown was limited by a rib injury, while Branch was dealing with symptoms from a concussion.

So far this season, St. Brown has racked up 571 receiving yards on 53 receptions with five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Branch has three solo tackles with an interception in the two games he’s played since returning to the lineup; he began the season on the PUP list.

Dan Campbell Spoke Out About Brian Branch’s Playing Style Following Jack Campbell’s Injury

One of the injuries suffered by the Lions on Sunday was Branch, who was hurt after lowering his head into a hit; he was concussed and departed the game.

Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell noted just how difficult it is to play the position in a violent game.

“Certainly keep your eyes up. A lot of it, once he’s going, he’s going for his target and then that target drops. And so, that ends up where it goes,” Campbell told reporters. “You can certainly say go lower, but now you have got to be careful. You start going real low, then you start taking out knees and stuff and you don’t want any of that. So, just keep your eyes up, see what you hit, try to drop it just a little bit.

“But listen, this is a violent game, man. There’s no way around it. Any way you cut it, it just is, and it’s what we signed up for. And that’s hard, but it is what has been signed up for, anybody that plays this game. Anyway, it’s tough.”