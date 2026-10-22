Lions Could Add 2 Defensive Starters, Including $205 Million Star, in 1 Trade

If the Detroit Lions go shopping at the NFL trade deadline, it’s no secret the team will likely target defensive additions. The Lions will enter Week 7 ranked last in total defense and 30th in points allowed.

General manager Brad Holmes, though, might be to address two areas of his defense with a single trade.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the Lions send 2027 fourth- and sixth-round draft selections to the Los Angeles Chargers for edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Donte Jackson.

“Guess who could use an edge rusher and a cornerback? The Lions,” wrote Barnwell. DJ Wonnum has a team-high five sacks as he takes advantage of defenses double-teaming Aidan Hutchinson, but Detroit could certainly use another edge rusher to take some of the workload off its two starters and provide some help if Hutchinson or Wonnum go down.

The Lions are incredibly desperate for cornerback help, given that they’re relying on the likes of Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary for meaningful snaps this season. Jackson would be a cut above those players and a viable second option alongside D.J. Reed, who has also struggled so far this season.

The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, Mack isn’t the superstar he once was, but he has continued to produce at a Pro Bowl-like live. He already has three sacks with five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits in six games this season.

According to Spotrac, Mack has made earned $205.56 million in his 13-year NFL career.

While Jackson has never made the Pro Bowl, he would give the Lions another starting caliber cornerback. Jackson has started 109 games in his 9-year career.

Jackson has posted eight combined tackles, two pass defenses and a force fumbles in four games during 2026.

Why Donte Jackson Could Fit With Lions

Getty Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson has started 109 games throughout his NFL career.

Cornerback is the biggest need on the Lions roster. It’s arguably the biggest need any NFL contender possesses this season.

Detroit’s defense is last in passing yards and touchdowns allowed. The unit is also 30th in third-down conversion percentage yielded because of its leaky secondary.

Jackson wouldn’t be the sexiest addition. But he’s been a reliable starter throughout his career and could bring a steady presence to cornerback for Detroit.

Last season, Jackson had 12 pass defenses and four interceptions for the Chargers. During 2024, he registered a career-high five picks with eight pass defenses for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Lions, Jackson could start opposite D.J. Reed. That would push Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. into more appropriate depth roles.

How Khalil Mack Might Fit in Detroit

Getty ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the Detroit Lions acquire both edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback Donte Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers before the NFL trade deadline.

It’s worth wondering if the Lions could just trade for Jackson. Doing that would probably save Detroit its 2027 fourth-round pick.

The Lions lead the NFL with 20 sacks. They lead that category despite only playing five games.

Three different Detroit defenders have at least three sacks. D.J. Wonnum leads the group with five sacks while fellow edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has four.

However, second-round rookie Derrick Moore doesn’t have a sack yet. Neither do the team’s other edge rushers.

So, Barnwell sees the position as a clear need that Mack can address.

Mack most recently made the Pro Bowl with six sacks, six tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in 2024. Based on his start to 2026, the veteran has the opportunity to surpass those totals this fall.

Mack could share the starting role with Wonnum opposite Hutchinson. His presence would not only give the Lions a third high-end edge rusher but a starter replacement if Hutchinson or Wonnum suffer a serious injury. An injury to Hutchinson helped derail Detroit’s season two years ago.

Both Mack and Jackson would be rental players. But the Lions have a Super Bowl caliber offense. For a pair of Day 3 picks, it would be appropriate for the Lions to be aggressive at adding both Chargers defensive starters to see if they could help fix the defense.

With the way the Lions offense is playing, just an average defense could be enough for the team to make a deep playoff run.