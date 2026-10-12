Latest On Injured Lions’ LB Devin White Isn’t Good

The Detroit Lions did what they had to do against the Arizona Cardinals, picking up a 45-21 victory at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to improve their record to 3-2 overall following last week’s rough loss against the Carolina Panthers.

However, the bad news is that they lost two more players to injury, adding to their already extensive list of walking wounded. Not only did they lose Tom Kennedy to a “significant” MCL injury that will require season-ending surgery, but they also lost linebacker Devin White to a forearm injury.

Detroit Lions Linebacker Devin White Won’t Play Any Time Soon

According to head coach Dan Campbell following the win, White is “probably going to” need surgery, which puts his availability on hold for the next several weeks.

“I think Devin’s going to need surgery, broken forearm,” Campbell said following the game via NBC Sports. “It’s unfortunate. I hate it because he was doing some good things for us.”

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t good for Kennedy, either.

“TK, doesn’t look good. As far as anything short-term, we’ll know a lot more tomorrow. I think it could be a sprain, somewhere in there, pretty good sprain,” Campbell said.

“Neither one of them are going to be around for a little bit here. I hate that. Both players have done a good job for us,” Campbell continued when talking about both injured players. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long, long term. We’ll miss them for a little bit.”

White Is Playing In His First Year With The Lions

White, taken in the first round (fifth overall pick) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft, totaled 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a rookie, returning two fumbles for touchdowns while earning two NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors and PFWA All-Rookie Team recognition.

White broke out in 2020, leading the Buccaneers with 140 tackles and nine sacks. He also earned two NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards.

White posted 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2021, earning his first Pro Bowl nod, then added 5.5 sacks and NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors in 2022. After requesting a trade in 2023, he spent time with Philadelphia and Houston in 2024.

White joined Las Vegas in 2025 and set a Raiders record with 174 tackles, along with 2.5 sacks and an interception. He signed a one-year deal with the Lions in August 2026.