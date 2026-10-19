Lions Received Major Upper Hand Before Week 6 Matchup Against Packers

The Detroit Lions weren’t in action over the weekend, as they were in their bye week following their 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

The Lions are now in the midst of preparations to face the divisional rival Green Bay packers at Ford Field, which will take place on Sunday afternoon from downtown Detroit.

And while the Lions have been anything but fully healthy this season, they were guaranteed a big advantage over Green Bay thanks to the absence of defensive stalwart Micah Parsons.

The Detroit Lions Received A Major Advantage Over The Packers For Week 6

While the Lions will still be short multiple key pieces, they’re guaranteed a boost thanks to the confirmed absence of outside linebacker Micah Parsons for the Packers.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Parsons wasn’t going to be practicing this week, but that there’s a chance that he could potentially return for their Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“I think that’s going to be ‘to be determined’,” LaFleur said. “There’s things you can do on a short week if you got a guy like that, that you’re trying to get primed and ready to go. But, he’s got to clear some hurdles yet before we get to that point.”

Parsons has been unavailable since he tore his ACL in Week 15 of last season.

The Packers made a blockbuster move to land Parsons before the 2025 season, sending defensive tackle Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks to the Cowboys. Green Bay then made Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time, signing him to a whopping four-year, $188 million contract extension.

Right now, the Packers are second overall in the NFC North Division standings with a 4-2 record; a Lions victory would go a long way in ensuring that they don’t fall too far behind in the first half of the season.

Micah Parsons Will Not Play Against The Lions

Upon joining the Packers in the aforementioned blockbuster deal with the Cowboys, Parsons made an immediate impact, recording a career-high three sacks against Arizona in October.

His season ended in December after he suffered a torn ACL, though he still earned first-team All-Pro honors after finishing with 12.5 sacks.

He opened the 2026 season on the PUP list while recovering from the injury, meaning he would miss at least the first four games of the campaign; he may end up missing the next two games.