Lions’ Maxx Crosby Pursuit Takes Sudden Turn After Adam Schefter’s Report

One of the clubs Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been linked to is his hometown team, the Detroit Lions, and there have been intensifying rumors that the Metro Detroit native may want to play at home at some point in his career.

However, to the disappointment of many fans, it appears those dreams will have to be put on hold for now thanks to a new report from NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Detroit Lions’ Pursuit Of Maxx Crosby Takes A Sudden New Turn

According to a report released by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have no intention of trading Crosby, who wants to remain with his current club for the remainder of his career.

Schefter wrote:

“Maxx absolutely does not want to leave Las Vegas under any circumstances,” one source told ESPN this weekend. “His hope, though not in his full control, is that he remains a Raider for life.”

Schefter also noted that the Raiders have not had any discussions with another NFL club regarding a potential trade of Crosby.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that he would be “surprised” if the Raiders ultimately trade Crosby.

“I know Maxx Crosby’s always out there because he was technically traded,” Fowler said in an Oct. 30 video from “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I was told Crosby does not at all want to be traded. He wants to be there in Vegas, loves Klint Kubiak and what they have going there. So, I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby.”

Former Lions Offensive Lineman Lomas Brown Wants To See Maxx Crosby In Detroit

Recently, former Lions star Lomas Brown, who is now a commentator for the club, said that he’s heard from his mother that he’d like to play for his hometown club.

“Come home, Maxx,” Brown said in an Oct. 31 video from Woodward Sports. “I’ve been talking to your mom, a friend of the program. Come on home. She says she knows you want to come home. We want you home. Come on, man. You and Aidan [Hutchinson]. Who’s stopping that?”

The NFL Trade Deadline for the 2026 campaign is Nov. 10.