Raiders Get Candid Maxx Crosby Update Amid Trade Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-4 and face what feels like a must-win situation against the New York Jets in Week 8. A win over the Jets gets the team back to .500 at 4-4, but a loss to New York would put them at 3-5 and extend their losing streak to five games.

Moreover, the trade speculation regarding Maxx Crosby will only grow louder. Nonetheless, a win could quiet that down as the Silver and Black look to get themselves back on track and into the playoff picture.

Still, regardless of what happens, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler believes that a win or a loss to the Jets won’t matter much in whether the Raiders or Crosby would be looking for a trade.

“I know Maxx Crosby’s always out there because he was technically traded,” Fowler said in an Oct. 30 video from “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I was told Crosby does not at all want to be traded. He wants to be there in Vegas, loves Klint Kubiak and what they have going there. So, I’d be surprised if they moved Crosby.”

Crosby has played 412 total snaps on defense, leading to an 86.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran has generated 37 total pressures, three sacks, 21 hurries, 13 QB hits, nine solo tackles, and eight stops.

Raiders Would Demand Major Haul for Maxx Crosby

Nonetheless, that production might be why teams want the veteran edge rusher, and while Fowler noted he’d be surprised if a move happens, the reporter did leave the door slightly open for a trade. However, it would take a massive haul.

“His name’s not going away, and they would probably have to get a massive haul,” Fowler added. “It would probably have to be like Jeffery Simmons, multiple ones, for them to think about it and I just don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

Should Las Vegas Consider Trading Maxx Crosby?

As the trade speculation swirls around Crosby, former Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito shared his thoughts on whether Las Vegas should give serious thought to trading the veteran edge rusher.

“He is the most valuable trade piece we have because Maxx is the heart and soul of a team,” Incognito said in an Oct. 27 video from “Initial Contact.” “A lot of teams around the league would love to add his edge, his run-stopping ability, and his pass-rushing ability.

“I wouldn’t trade him, but I’m not calling the shots. That’s me as a friend, as an older brother, and as a guy who loves Maxx. But as someone who covers the team and is very close to the team, I think they have to consider everything.”

It will be interesting to see if any team steps up to the plate and offers what the Chicago Bears sent to the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons, as that would be a similar package that the Raiders would want for Crosby. There’s still a handful of days left until the trade deadline, and teams are making big moves to bolster their teams for the second half of the season, with November set to begin.