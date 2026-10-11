Multiple Names On Lions’ Week 5 Inactive List

It’s going to be a critical matchup for the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, as they visit the Arizona Cardinals with their sights set on improving their record to 3-2 after dropping last week’s contest to the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions remain without several key players, who are injured and unavailable, including the likes of Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Cade Mays. But the Lions have also released their inactive list for Week 5, which also includes multiple notable names, among them being a handful of healthy scratches.

The Detroit Lions Have Released Their Inactives List For Week 5

The Lions have released their inactive list for Week 5 against the Cardinals, and it includes offensive lineman Ben Bartch, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, tight end Jackson Meeks, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Bartch is unavailable because of a foot injury, while Ya-Sin isn’t available because of a hamstring injury.

Fitzgerald isn’t dealing with any current ailments, but is listed among Detroit’s inactive players, as is the case with Meeks.

The Lions and Cardinals will kick off starting at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday afternoon.

Former Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing Returns

For the first time since Petzing departed the Cardinals to take the offensive coordinator job with the Lions, he returns to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which was his home the last three years.