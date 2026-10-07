Lions’ Sam LaPorta Breaks Silence on Team Dispute With Discouraging 1-Word Description

The Detroit Lions remain at an impasse with Sam LaPorta on a contract extension as he plays in the final year of his rookie contract, about which the tight end spoke publicly ahead of the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

LaPorta talked to media members following a recent report that his contract negotiations have come to a complete halt in early October.

“I don’t know if (an extension is) truly off the table, but I think there’s certainly a stalemate right now,” LaPorta said, per Nolan Bianchi of Detroit News.

Sam LaPorta Appears Back to Rookie Level of Talent, Production After Injury Last Season

LaPorta, a former second-round pick out of Iowa — No. 34 overall in the 2023 NFL draft — is in the final season of his four-year, $9.5 million rookie contract. Spotrac projects his market value at $17.8 million annually on a new four-year deal, which translates into just over $71.2 million in total money on the extension.

During his rookie campaign, LaPorta stormed the league by producing 889 receiving yards and 10 TDs on 86 catches (120 targets). However, his games played and his traditional statistics have all gone down in both of the two seasons since.

Injury has played a role, as LaPorta missed eight contests last year due to a back injury that required surgery. However, he has returned to form this season and currently has 22 catches for 228 yards and two scores through four games.

At this pace, LaPorta will eclipse his career highs in catches and receiving yards, while approaching his career high of 10 scores. He also turns just 26 years old next January.

Lions Have Expensive Team Already, May Not Be Able to Pay Sam LaPorta

Lions head coach Dan Campbell also spoke to media Wednesday about the report that contract talks between his front office and top tight end have gone silent amid the standstill.

“That’s the last thing on my mind right now,” Campbell said, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “Just because there’s a report of that doesn’t mean it’s some big issue, big deal. I love LaPorta. We love LaPorta.”

But loving a player and paying that player at the high end of the positional value chart are very different things, especially after Detroit already spent big this offseason on both inside linebacker Jack Campbell and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is the highest-paid running back based on annual average salary, both currently in the league and across NFL history, after inking a three-year extension worth $67.5 million total. Campbell, meanwhile, inked a four-year deal for $81 million that puts him near the top of the market as well.

The Lions were already paying huge money to the likes of quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and injured safety Kerby Joseph. Detroit also still has the future of safety Brian Branch to consider.

Branch returned to practice recently after tearing his Achilles tendon in December of 2025. He is extension-eligible now and will become an unrestricted free agent next spring if he does not extend in Detroit before then, as will LaPorta.