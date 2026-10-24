Lions Get Warning on Sam LaPorta Contract Ahead of Packers Game

Tight end Sam LaPorta and his contract situation with the Detroit Lions has suddenly become a huge talking point around the team. Because of the tight end’s candid remarks during his Pardon My Take podcast appearance, that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones weighed in on the matter early Saturday morning. Jones suggested the same idea as other league insiders that the Lions are taking their time with a LaPorta extension.

However, Jones delivered a warning on why that’s not a good approach for general manager Brad Holmes.

“The franchise tag for LaPorta would be around $17.5 million next year (according to OverTheCap’s projections), but that’s fully guaranteed with no cap flexibility,” wrote Jones. Also, the Raiders are unlikely to waste much time making Brock Bowers the highest-paid tight end in NFL history — maybe by a wide margin…

“With Bowers eligible for his extension in a few months, waiting would not behoove the Lions.”

Jones also explained the Lions probably made an error by waiting on an extension with edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson a couple years ago.

“Famously, Aidan Hutchinson’s deal came in at $45 million per year when it might have been $10 million per year cheaper if it had gotten done one year earlier,” added Jones.

LaPorta is on the final year of his rookie contract. That means he will reach unrestricted free agency in March.

Lions Urged to Sign TE Sam LaPorta Sooner Rather Than Later

Getty CBS Sports’s Jonathan Jones argued the Detroit Lions need to sign tight end Sam LaPorta to a contract extension before Brock Bowers gets his deal from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hutchinson isn’t the only star who the Lions didn’t quickly sign to a contract extension. Jones also argued Detroit dragged its fit in negotiations with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and left tackle Penei Sewell.

The Lions have a high retention rate with their high draft picks. So even though LaPorta seemed to cast some doubt on his future with the team this week, it’s likely he will get a new deal.

With that in mind, Jones made it clear the Lions shouldn’t wait. It’s very likely LaPorta will only get more expensive.

If the Lions can’t reach an agreement with LaPorta before February, the team will probably place the franchise tag on the tight end. As Jones mentioned, that will cost Detroit $17.5 million in 2027. LaPorta could play on that 1-year tender. Or, the two sides could come to a different long-term agreement over the summer.

A long-term deal could give the Lions some immediate cap relief. But again, the deeper into the summer negotiations go, the more expensive the deal might get.

The Lions could also pursue trading LaPorta while he’s on the franchise tag. That would allow the team to avoid potentially messy negotiations. In that scenario, he also wouldn’t departed Detroit for nothing.

Jones didn’t discuss that possibility potentially because it’s fully Detroit’s intention to keep the tight end.

LaPorta posted 89 receptions, 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. He made the Pro Bowl that season.

Since then, he hasn’t matched that production. But he has remained a very valuable pass-catcher in Detroit’s offense.

This season, LaPorta has 27 catches and 316 yards. He has also scored three touchdowns.