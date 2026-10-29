Lions Could Land Former 1st-Round Pick for Day 3 Pick

The Detroit Lions have often been linked to secondary help at the trade deadline. However, former first-round pick Shemar Stewart could be an option for the Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler notes that the Cincinnati Bengals made their second-year rusher inactive last week, which could signal a trade.

“While the Bengals typically don’t trade away recently drafted players, Stewart is out of the defensive end rotation and would have value,” wrote Fowler. “He was inactive Sunday in Baltimore. He has high upside and turns 23 in November. The emergence of rookie Cashius Howell gives Cincinnati cover should it move on, too. Stewart is a name a few teams have had circled as a possibility for weeks, and teams predict a Day 3 pick would be the most likely value.”

Fowler put the Philadelphia Eagles and the Lions as the two best fits. Considering the Eagles are 2-5, if Stewart is going to get traded, the best fit is likely Detroit. Fowler gives Stewart a 35% chance of being traded.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for Cincinnati Bengals Edge Rusher Shemar Stewart

Stewart went 17th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he only played 280 snaps and did not record a sack as a rookie. The Bengals went on to add competition this offseason. They signed Boye Mafe and drafted Cashius Howell in the second round. Both have already ascended over Stewart.

Myles Murphy starts across from Mafe, and Cedric Johnson adds special teams value. So, despite the high investment, the Bengals have struggled to find a way to get him involved this year.

Head coach Zac Taylor said that he still supports Stewart and that they plan to play him soon. However, the numbers game in Cincinnati is going to drum up trade talks.

Fowler sees a former first-round pick being traded for a fourth-round pick or later, less than two years after he was selected. That could be a bargain that Detroit wants to look into.

Lions Could Use Pass Rush Help

Detroit has Aidan Hutchinson, and D.J. Wonnum has ascended into a strong second edge rusher. However, they have struggled to find a third rusher behind them. Tyler Lacy was fun in training camp, but has not been the same in the regular season. Rookie Derrick Moore has not progressed as quickly as the team would like.

Right now, Hutchinson has 381 snaps, Wonnum has 256 snaps, and Moore has just 74 snaps. The need for a third rusher is legitimate. Adding Stewart for a Day Three pick seems like a good way to throw some assets at it.

Stewart can push Moore, and the team will have two young players developing behind the starters. As the Lions get ready for a playoff push, the need for depth will be valuable. So, being able to eat into the snaps of Hutchinson and Wonnum would be valuable.

If the Bengals are listening, the Lions could be the fit for a former Texas A&M rusher.