Tom Brady Names Two Lions Stars Among His MVP Favorites After 8 NFL Weeks

Who has done enough to separate themselves from the rest of the MVP pack this season? With eight weeks completed in the NFL, the MVP race is now starting to take shape, giving a picture of who could be a frontrunner. On that note, the legendary Tom Brady recently shared his take, giving a few favorites who could win the race, which included two Detroit Lions players.

The GOAT was recently asked for his picks for the MVP candidates in a recent interview with FOX Sports, where he took four names, including Lions quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Jared Goff, covered him now in back-to-back weeks. Total command of the offense, doing such a great job distributing the ball deep to Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra. He’s got it all going,” said Brady. “And last, someone who’s a non-quarterback, Jahmyr Gibbs. 150-plus yards last week against the Vikings defense. He takes up like 92% of the rushing yards for Detroit right now. He’s a threat to go the distance on any play. Those are some guys that I like what they’re doing at this point here.”

Having won three NFL MVP honors in his career, the New England Patriots legend knows what it takes to win the prestigious award, which is why the Lions duo could be serious contenders this season.

Lions’ Offensive Firepower Gives Jared Goff And Jahmyr Gibbs An MVP Boost

The Detroit Lions’ defense has struggled this season, which has played a role in their two defeats this season. However, the offense has been delivering each week, showing why they are one of the best teams in the league offensively.

Under the new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, the Lions offense has been firing on all cylinders, and their offensive numbers give further proof of their consistency this season. After scoring 2,768 yards and averaging 395.4 yards per game, they currently rank first in the NFL ahead of the Buffalo Bills, and both Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs have been instrumental in putting up those numbers.

Throwing 1,964 passing yards, Goff ranks seventh in the NFL in terms of passing yards. What makes his numbers distinctive from others is accuracy. The Lions signal-caller has thrown only one interception in the first seven games. As a matter of fact, he threw his only interception of the campaign in the last game against the Minnesota Vikings. In addition, his passing accuracy is 67.7%, which is among the best in the league.

As for Jahmyr Gibbs, he has the second most rushing yards (773) in the league, playing one game fewer than the Falcons‘ Bijan Robinson, who has 780 yards. He also has the second most carries (157) after Ravens star Derrick Henry (175), who has already played nine games. When he plays the same number of games, he is expected to surpass both Robinson and Henry, raising his MVP chances this season.

Besides Goff and Gibbs, Tom Brady named two other QBs who could be in the MVP race this year.

Josh Allen And Brock Purdy Also Catch Tom Brady’s Eye In MVP Race

Tom Brady had already mentioned two players before naming Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen remains a frontrunner in the MVP race, having already won the honor in 2024. He has 1,793 passing yards from 7 games, and the Bills are leading the AFC East with a 6-1 record.

Another notable name the GOAT took was the San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy, who has been on a roll this season, leading the Niners in the NFC West and starting the season with a 6-1 record. With plenty of football still to be played, only time will tell if one of Brady’s top picks will walk away with the highest individual honor in the NFL.