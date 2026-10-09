Packers Could Land Former 1,200-Yard WR in Trade

The Green Bay Packers offense needs a spark, and with wide receiver Jayden Reed sidelined for the season, they could add a pass catcher before the trade deadline. The Jacksonville Jaguars are potentially shopping wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at the trade deadline due to his limited role in the offense. So, Thomas could end up being a good fit for the Packers.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was a first-round pick, going 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He posted 1,282 yards in his rookie season, and it looked like he would be a smashing hit. However, the Jaguars changed coaching staffs and new head coach Liam Coen has not quite used him in the same manner.

His yards per route run dropped from 2.45 as a rookie to 1.45 in his second NFL season. Now, in his third year, he is competing with rookie sixth-round pick Josh Cameron to be the Jaguars’ third wide receiver. He is already behind both Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. His yards per route run is down to 1.41 this season.

Thomas has potential and has shown he can produce in the NFL. His first-round draft pedigree and recent production should draw trade interest.

As of now, it would likely just take a third-round pick to take a chance on him. It makes sense from the Jaguars’ perspective to sell and from the Packers’ side to inquire.

Packers Need a Slot WR

One of the big issues with the fit is that the Packers are losing their slot receiver due to injury. Thomas runs 26% of his routes from the slot in his NFL career. However, that could be why the Jaguars are not using him.

He is highly effective from the slot. However, Jacksonville prefers Parker Washington, who is more of a shifty, possession slot receiver. On the flip side, Thomas is a field stretcher from the slot.

He has 285 slot snaps and is averaging 2.16 yards per route run in his career from the slot. Green Bay. So, Green Bay could use the speed that he brings from the slot to stress defenses.

Right now, Green Bay is using Skyy Moore as their slot. However, they signed him to be a kick return option. They are close to activating Savion Williams from his injury designation. However, he is more of a gadget player and might not be a true answer at wide receiver.

So, they are not going to find a real answer at receiver on their current roster. They are already leaning into more heavy tight end looks, but that takes away an explosive element to the Packers’ passing attack.

Still, their best bet is a trade for a playmaker. One of the best cost-efficient additions with legitimate potential is Brian Thomas Jr.