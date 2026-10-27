Former Packers Defensive Lineman Signs With NFC East Frontrunner

The Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 7 when they came up just short against the Detroit Lions. With the final score settling in at 20-17, the Packers did well to remain competitive against one of their top division rivals, but it’s clear that if they simply got out of their own way, they could have very easily won this game.

With a short week on its hands now, Green Bay has to head back to the drawing board and find a way to get back in the win column. With injuries piling up, the Packers could be making some roster moves over the next couple of days. You can bet the front office is also keeping tabs on the activity from across the league, with one of the latest moves seeing old friend Dean Lowry sign with the NFC East leading New York Giants in free agency.

Dean Lowry Signs With Giants in Free Agency

Finally, it’s happening: The Giants are signing veteran DL Dean Lowry to their practice squad, per source https://t.co/NgLe5JLy1G pic.twitter.com/WLcM0GLxHj— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 27, 2026

Green Bay selected Lowry in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and after a quiet rookie season, he eventually became a full-time starter in 2017. Once he found his way into the starting lineup, Lowry never really looked back, as he was a consistent presence along Green Bay’s defensive line for the majority of his seven-year stint with the team.

Lowry played all over the d-line for the Packers, and he specialized in doing the dirty work in the trenches for his team. He rarely posted gaudy numbers (his best season may have been in 2019, when he didn’t record a single sack), but Lowry’s ability to command the attention of multiple blockers on the majority of his snaps opened things up for the rest of his teammates.

In 2023, Lowry signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency, but his career has been plagued by injuries ever since then. Lowry lasted just one year with the Vikings before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but after playing in 12 games that year, he tore his ACL and missed all the 2025 campaign. Now, he’s finally joining the Giants practice squad after he was initially supposed to latch on with them in September, only for injury issues to delay his signing.

Finally, it’s happening: The Giants are signing veteran DL Dean Lowry to their practice squad, per source,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported in a post on X.

Packers Turn Attention to Important Week 8 Contest

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Lowry may not be the player he once was, but it makes sense for the Giants to take a flier on him and see if he has any gas left in the tank. New York has a ton of pass rushers, so if someone like Lowry could come in and take some of the attention off of them, that could help open things up for its defense even more moving forward.

As for the Packers, they will square off against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 of the 2026 campaign. With injuries piling up across the board, Green Bay is going to have to quickly find some answers ahead of this game if it wants to avoid suffering its second straight loss. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.