Green Bay Packers Elevate 27-Year-Old Player Before Panthers Game Amid Brenton Cox Jr. Injury

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for an important Thursday Night matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Both the Panthers and Packers are coming off a loss. Green Bay lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and Carolina got embarrassed against the Buccaneers.

Before the TNF matchup with the Panthers (at home), Green Bay is elevating defender Arron Mosby from the practice squad. There is some injury concern with Brenton Cox Jr., who is currently listed as Questionable.

Packers Elevate Arron Mosby

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the roster move on Thursday, as EDGE rusher Arron Mosby will join the Packers for their upcoming game.

While Cox Jr.’s status for the TNF matchup hasn’t been revealed yet, perhaps the Packers are anticipating him being limited or not being able to go at all.

Brenton Cox Jr. is dealing with a quad injury.

Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz recently wrote (about the Packers’ injury report for the Panthers game):

“The Packers have listed receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot), defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Anthony Campbell (ankle), and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. (quadricep) as questionable for Thursday night against Carolina.”

Three players are inactive for the game on Thursday: LB Zaire Franklin, OT Travis Glover, and center Sean Ryhan.

The full inactive report will be due in a couple hours before the 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff.

What Can Arron Mosby Bring to Packers-Panthers Game?

Arron Mosby has appeared in one game for the Packers in 2026, according to his football reference page. He recorded one assist on a tackle in the snaps he played.

The 27-year-old EDGE player has played in parts of four seasons in the NFL. Three of those years have been with Green Bay.

Across 32 total games played in his four-year career, Mosby has 0.5 sack, two QB hits, and 22 total tackles.

As for what he can bring to the Packers-Panthers game on Thursday, it’s unclear how many snaps he will actually play, but he’s a solid depth option if any Green Bay EDGE rushers go down with injury.