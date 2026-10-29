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Green Bay Packers Elevate 27-Year-Old Player Before Panthers Game Amid Brenton Cox Jr. Injury

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Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 18: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys avoids a tackle from Brenton Cox Jr. #57 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for an important Thursday Night matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Both the Panthers and Packers are coming off a loss. Green Bay lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and Carolina got embarrassed against the Buccaneers.

Before the TNF matchup with the Panthers (at home), Green Bay is elevating defender Arron Mosby from the practice squad. There is some injury concern with Brenton Cox Jr., who is currently listed as Questionable.

Packers Elevate Arron Mosby

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 28: Arron Mosby #53 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on August 28, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the roster move on Thursday, as EDGE rusher Arron Mosby will join the Packers for their upcoming game.

While Cox Jr.’s status for the TNF matchup hasn’t been revealed yet, perhaps the Packers are anticipating him being limited or not being able to go at all.

Brenton Cox Jr. is dealing with a quad injury.

Packers.com writer Wes Hodkiewicz recently wrote (about the Packers’ injury report for the Panthers game):

“The Packers have listed receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot), defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Anthony Campbell (ankle), and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. (quadricep) as questionable for Thursday night against Carolina.”

Three players are inactive for the game on Thursday: LB Zaire Franklin, OT Travis Glover, and center Sean Ryhan.

The full inactive report will be due in a couple hours before the 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff.

What Can Arron Mosby Bring to Packers-Panthers Game?

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 13: Arron Mosby #53 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Arron Mosby has appeared in one game for the Packers in 2026, according to his football reference page. He recorded one assist on a tackle in the snaps he played.

The 27-year-old EDGE player has played in parts of four seasons in the NFL. Three of those years have been with Green Bay.

Across 32 total games played in his four-year career, Mosby has 0.5 sack, two QB hits, and 22 total tackles.

As for what he can bring to the Packers-Panthers game on Thursday, it’s unclear how many snaps he will actually play, but he’s a solid depth option if any Green Bay EDGE rushers go down with injury.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Green Bay Packers Elevate 27-Year-Old Player Before Panthers Game Amid Brenton Cox Jr. Injury

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