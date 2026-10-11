Packers Give Bleak Update After $23 Million Starter Carted Off in Bears Win

The Green Bay Packers may have lost a key defensive starter for the rest of the 2026 season during Week 5’s blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

On the Bears’ final drive of Sunday’s game, Packers veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave pulled up lame at the end of a second-down play with a non-contact injury and left the field on a medical cart before the end of regulation.

While the Packers did not issue an immediate injury update on Hargrave’s status, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in the postgame that the team believes Hargrave suffered an Achilles injury, adding that it “doesn’t look good.”

“I stand up here a little bittersweet right now,” LaFleur said Sunday in his opening remarks. “Obviously, really excited for our team and winning the game, but I just saw Hargrave, and it doesn’t look good. So that kind of takes the air out of the room a little bit when you lose not only a great player but a great guy, a key piece to this team. It puts a little bit of a cloud on the day.”

Packers Could Cut Javon Hargrave After 2026 Season

Getty Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

The Packers made a significant investment in Hargrave — a former two-time Pro Bowler — early in 2026 NFL free agency following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, locking him up on a two-year contract worth $23 million.

If Hargrave’s injury is season-ending, though, they may only get four games out of him.

Hargrave showed promise as a run defender for the Packers over the past three games after missing the season opener with an injury, but he had just five tackles (none for a loss) and no sacks coming into Week 5’s game against the Bears.

Now, Hargrave is potentially eyeing a long-term recovery from an Achilles injury, one that could force the Packers to cut ties with him during the 2026 offseason.

Hargrave is signed through the 2027 season, but he will turn 34 next February. The Packers can also clear $10 million of his $15.25 million cap hit in 2027 if they release him from their roster during the 2027 offseason.

Packers News: Options Limited for Replacing Javon Hargrave

Getty Packers rookie Chris McClellan (55) could be in line for a bigger role after Hargrave’s injury.

Chances are good that the Packers will need to find a replacement for Hargrave in their lineup, even if his injury winds up being less serious than feared.

What exactly are the Packers’ options for replacing him, though?

The Packers have Jonathan Ford listed as the top backup behind Hargrave at the nose tackle spot in Jonathan Gannon’s 3-4 defense, but Ford has played a little more than 300 defensive snaps since coming into the league in 2022.

The Packers could opt to move rookie Chris McClellan from end to nose tackle, but their in-house options beyond that are limited with Jordon Riley, Anthony Campbell and Warren Brinson (recently placed on IR) all out with injuries.

Perhaps the Packers will attempt to weather the storm until they are healthier, but they could easily justify looking outside of their building for additional reinforcements if they confirm a season-ending injury for Hargrave.

They will have until 4 p.m. ET on November 10 to make trades, while free agency has a few unsigned veterans available for them to consider in the coming days.