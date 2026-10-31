Packers Get Tough Message From Bears DT Jeffery Simmons in First Remarks

Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin said earlier this season that he thinks the Chicago Bears have a “weird” obsession with their neighbors to the north — a notion that new Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons probably didn’t help alter with his first comments in a Chicago uniform.

Simmons took to the podium on Friday, October 30 with plenty to say, including his thoughts on the NFL’s oldest rivalry, as well as arguably the most contentious one that exists in the NFC North Division.

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“I hated the [Indianapolis] Colts. That’s what it was,” Simmons said of the seven-plus seasons he spent with the Tennessee Titans. “I’m sure the Chicago Bears hate the Packers around here. Trust me, I’ll get on board really soon with that.”

Jeffery Simmons Top-Graded Defensive Tackle in NFL

Simmons was unquestionably Chicago’s response both to big trades by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, contenders in the NFC West, as well as losses to the Packers at Lambeau Field and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field earlier this year.

The Bears are 5-2 on the season, but 0-2 in the division, and Simmons’ skill set addresses every concern Chicago has on defense to at least some degree. He is among the best run and pass defenders on the interior of the defensive line in the NFL, ranking first by a wide margin among all DTs with a player impact score of 98.9, according to Pro Football Network.

Simmons has 38 tackles, including six tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble across seven games played this season. So not only can he stuff the run, he’s great at pressuring opposing quarterbacks up the middle.

Chicago’s secondary will specifically benefit from the latter, as Simmons’ presence should mean defensive backs have to cover for significantly less time on pass plays, as a better rush up the middle should mean more collapsing pockets and more quick throws as well as throws under pressure.

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Packers quarterback Jordan Love torched the Bears’ secondary in Week 5, completing 25-of-31 passes for 367 yards and two scores. Chicago defenders also only sacked Love twice in that contest, as Green Bay went on to win in a rout, 31-7.

Simmons happens to be the perfect response to what the Packers did to the Bears on defense less than one month ago, as he is certain to make Love’s life more difficult when the two teams meet again in Chicago on Christmas Day.

Green Bay’s issues across the offensive line, with relatively new addition Laken Tomlinson starting at guard and a third-string center in John Williams for the foreseeable future, render the interior of the Packers’ O-line a legitimate concern.

The Packers also continue struggling to run the ball, even with Josh Jacobs back. Green Bay entered its “Thursday Night Football” showdown against Carolina in Week 8 with the worst run game in the league, then mustered just 66 yards and one score on 26 carries against a Panthers‘ run defense that was rated last heading into the contest.

It is fairly clear now the Packers’ issue running the football is less about who is playing running back and more about the offensive line. And while things can get better as the group gets healthier and more experienced alongside one another, it doesn’t appear likely Green Bay’s O-line interior will be particularly formidable when they see Simmons for the first time in late December.