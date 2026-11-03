Packers Catch Big Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Ahead of Deadline

The Green Bay Packers are in the hunt to trade for running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, even despite the return of Josh Jacobs two weeks ago.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz told Ryan Clark of “The Pivot” on Monday, November 2 that the Packers are part of an “aggressive” push among six NFL teams to deal for the three-time Pro bowl running back ahead of the league’s November 10 trade deadline.

“I would say this on JT, my understanding is that five or six teams have been aggressively pursuing him: Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Vikings,” Schultz explained. “I believe he, also, would be open to a fresh start. And I think it will take at least a second round-plus, call it plus additional compensation, to get it done. And I actually do expect that to happen.”

Packers’ Run Game Still Last in NFL, Despite Josh Jacobs’ Return

Green Bay currently fields the least successful run offense in the league through Week 8, averaging just 60.6 rushing yards per contest.

Those numbers have not improved since starting Jacobs, the team’s top running back, returned two games ago.

Jacobs is now facing the release of police documents that detail the accounts of three women who have accused the running back of domestic wrongdoing beyond the victim who took him to court in September. Those proceedings led Jacobs to plead no contest to two misdemeanor counts, one of battery and the other of criminal damage to property.

The Packers may stick with Jacobs through the end of the season, though his return over the last two weeks has not materially made the Packers’ rush offense any better.

Packers’ Clock on Adding Josh Jacobs Insurance Policy Quickly Running Out Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Taylor is likely to cost the Packers a second-round pick, and then some, given the report from Schultz on Monday.

The Packers have until just November 10, when the league’s trade deadline expires, to make a move at the running back position.

Adding an elite running back like Taylor may make just a minimal difference in Green Bay given the state of the injury-plagued offensive line.

There are moves Green Bay can make in free agency or via the trade deadline to improve the offensive line, in which case sending out a second-round pick, plus another draft asset, for Taylor would make considerably more sene.