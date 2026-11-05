Packers Warned Off Jonathan Taylor Trade, Advised to Pursue $22 Million RB

The Green Bay Packers are firmly in the mix to add a running back ahead of the trade deadline given their last-place run game and questions about Josh Jacobs‘ future amid more allegations of past domestic abuse, but Jonathan Taylor may not be the best fit, even if he is the best player available.

Such was the position of ON SI’s Jacob Westendorf, who warned the Packers off trading for Taylor on Thursday, November 5.

“Simply put, it would be a misuse of resources. The Colts are reportedly looking for either a first-round pick or something similar to the package of second- through fifth-round picks that the Carolina Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffery to the San Francisco 49ers,” Westendorf wrote.

“As good as Taylor is, can he save the Packers’ putrid run game on his own? The answer is that it is unlikely,” he continued. “While it should be noted that a team can only acquire what is on the market, if the Packers are willing to move significant draft capital, they should be looking for other spots on the roster.”

Packers’ Offensive Line Appears Bigger Problem in Run Game Than Running Back Room

If the Packers had a better offensive line, the situation might be different.

However, the return of a rested Jacobs two weeks ago has made little material difference in Green Bay’s ability to establish the run, including against the worst run defense in the league heading into Week 8 that belonged to the Carolina Panthers.

That is strong evidence that the issue is less about the RB room, which was bare before Jacobs’ return, and that the team might be better served to spend capital on improving the interior of the offensive line, namely at guard or center, the latter of which injuries have severely limited.

Titans RB Tony Pollard Offers Packers Solid Alternative to Jonathan Taylor Trade

Whether Green Bay decides to add to the O-line or not, if the team does make a play for a RB in the next five days, Westendorf suggested the less expensive Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans.

Pollard has come on in significant fashion over the past two weeks, tallying nearly 250 yards rushing and five TDs on the ground over that span. The Titans are confirmed sellers after the Jeffery Simmons blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears, and Pollard is 29 and in the final year of a $22 million contract.

It is unlikely either Pollard or the one-win Titans will be looking for a reunion next season, as the team is in full rebuild mode and Pollard will have potentially one more crack at a nice, multiyear pay day heading into his age 30 season — assuming he continues producing and stays relatively healthy through the remainder of 2026.

“Pollard is stuck on a bad Tennessee team but is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has forced 23 missed tackles, according to PFF,” Westendorf continued. “When Jacobs is at his best, he is good at breaking tackles, but the rest of the backfield depth chart appears to go down at first contact. Pollard could be a starter in Jacobs’ place or someone who could capably back him up.”

Pollard will most likely cost a fourth- or fifth-round pick in trade, while Taylor will cost at least that, plus a second-rounder, and has two expensive years remaining on his $44 million extension.