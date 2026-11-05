Vikings Get Deflating Jonathan Taylor News as Trade Deadline Nears

The Minnesota Vikings could still end up trading for Jonathan Taylor before the window to do so passes, but the latest reports from NFL insiders indicate that the high price of a deal for the Indianapolis Colts running back could mean he stays put. And if Taylor does move, another NFC division leader is the most likely team to push their chips in and pay a premium.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on Wednesday, November 4 that he expects the New York Giants to meet the Colts’ demands in the coming days and steal Taylor out from under the Vikings and the rest of the teams interested in the three-time Pro Bowler (Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals).

“The Colts are still asking for a lot for RB Jonathan Taylor and taking the stance that they don’t need to move him,” Graziano wrote. “Unlike the recently traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor is not in the final year of his contract. He’s 27 years old and could absolutely be a part of Indy’s future if someone doesn’t give the Colts the draft capital they’re seeking.

“I do get the sense, though, that enough teams are interested in Taylor that it’s too soon for the Colts to think about lowering their demands,” Graziano continued. “I would guess he gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move.”

Vikings Can Pivot to Breece Hall, Tony Pollard Deals if Jonathan Taylor Trade Doesn’t Pan Out

Getty Running back Breece Hall of the New York Jets.

If the Vikings don’t get Taylor, it won’t necessarily be the end of their pursuit of an upgrade to the run game.

Other players who could be on the move and fill the need in Minnesota’s offense include Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans, who has tallied nearly 250 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground over the past two games combined.

The Titans already sold high on defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, shipping him to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks and a fourth/fifth-round swap, so Tennessee is a clear seller over the next six days.

Another possibility is Breece Hall, 25, of the New York Jets. The Jets are 2-6 and appear to have a lame duck coach in Aaron Glenn after a comedy of late game errors have plagued the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator to an embarrassing degree.

New York is not open to trading star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, per multiple reports. However, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network has noted recently that teams who miss out on Taylor, which will include at least five contenders, may pivot to Hall after he inked a three-year deal worth $43.5 million in May.

Vikings Could Try to Solve Offensive Issues by Trading for QB Kirk Cousins, but That Probably Isn’t Feasible

Getty Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota could redirect its efforts and try to fix the quarterback position, where Kyler Murray has struggled and where JJ McCarthy is no longer an option after the team dealt him to the Giants in late September for a fifth-round pick. McCarthy won his first start in New York against the Houston Texans in Week 7 and will start again this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, there are no great solutions on the trade market, save for maybe Kirk Cousins.

But the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t going to make him available for anything less than a high draft pick, even with No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza waiting and learning in the wings. Cousins is second in the NFL with 19 TDs and has thrown just five INTs to boot. He has started every game for the 4-4 team, which has playoff aspirations at the midway point of Klint Kubiak’s first year as head coach.

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry, among others, has suggested Minnesota shipping a first-round pick to Las Vegas in return for a half season of Cousins at age 38 — far too expensive a price given how much his presence might actually improve the Vikings’ chances at a Super Bowl run this postseason.

Instead, Minnesota can spend a Day 2 pick on a player like Taylor or Hall and lean into the one thing Murray has done well this year, which is make plays with his legs. The Vikings can build a run-first offensive identity with a quality corps of pass-catchers led by Justin Jefferson, then keep leaning on the league’s most dangerous and opportunistic defense, as well as a top-shelf special teams unit to carry them to their goals.