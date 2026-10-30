Packers HC Makes Honest Admission About Jordan Love’s Play

The Green Bay Packers have a poor run game and have shuffled their offensive line all season. Beyond that, a couple of pass catchers are banged up. The team is still 5-3. Head coach Matt LaFleur did not go as far as saying the reason is that quarterback Jordan Love is dragging the team to wins. However, he made it clear that their signal caller is taking on the brunt of the work.

“You can’t say enough great things about him because he’s carrying the burden of everything right now,” said LaFleur. “Just dealing the ball and throwing a lot of great passes.”

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Love was 30-for-41 for 288 yards. He threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Praised for Carrying the Load

The Packers offensive line has been a mess this season. The only position to have a player start all eight games was left tackle with Jordan Morgan. They started Donovan Jennings, Aaron Banks, Jager Burton, and Laken Tomlinson at left guard. Banks started in Week 2, and came back in Week 8.

They are onto their third-string center. John Williams started in Week 8 despite spending the preseason and most of his NFL career practicing at tackle.

At right guard, both Jacob Monk and Travis Glover got hurt this year. So, they shifted Tomlinson from the left side to the right. Tomlinson is in his 12th NFL season and had played one game at right guard prior to Week 8.

Anthony Belton has somehow brought stability at right tackle, but he did not get into the lineup until Week 2, did not start until Week 3, and was playing right guard in the summer.

The line has had changes.

At receiver, Jayden Reed and Skyy Moore have been out. Savion Williams played his third game after missing the first five. Christian Watson left Week 8, went to the hospital, and returned.

Their number one tight end is returning from an ACL injury, and their number two was not on the roster before roster cutdowns. The only constant right now is Love.

Jordan Love is Excelling in 2026

Love is on pace for a career-high in touchdowns and passing yards. His interception rate is 1.9%, which is below his career average of 2%. His sack rate is 4.29%, which is right in line with his career numbers. This might be the most impressive stat considering the offensive line that he is dealing with.

For his career, he has completed 63.8% of his passes. He has a 5.4% touchdown rate and a 2% interception rate. Love also has a career adjusted net yards per attempt of 7.

This year, Love is 17-52 when throwing the deep ball, per PFF. He has 591 yards, averaging 11.4 yards per attempt. While he has three interceptions, PFF credits him with seven turnover-worthy throws. He also has 12 big-time throws and four touchdowns.

The team is living and dying on Love being a strong deep-ball passer. Against the Panthers, they got by.