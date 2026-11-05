Packers Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Disgruntled Colts Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have overcome some early-season woes to establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the loaded NFC North division. With a 5-3 record, the Packers are trending in the right direction, but in order to accomplish their main goals for the 2026 campaign, they may need some reinforcements.

Green Bay will surely benefit greatly from getting Micah Parsons back from injury on defense, and on offense, it has already seen Josh Jacobs return to action (although that could change in the future). One spot that is still a bit shorthanded is the wide receiver position, so with that in mind, here’s a trade pitch that would see the team pick up disgruntled pass catcher Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

Packers’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch

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Packers receive: WR Josh Downs

Colts receive: 2027 fourth-round pick (via DAL)

The Packers have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league right now in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but the depth behind them isn’t great, due in large part to Jayden Reed suffering a scary season-ending neck injury. With the ground game struggling, the passing game is going to have to continue carrying the load, so getting Jordan Love another target may not be a bad idea.

Downs is one of the top trade candidates across the league ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, as he is expected to be part of the Colts’ impending fire sale. While he has struggled with the increased attention he’s received from opposing defenses after Alec Pierce landed on injured reserve early in the season, Downs has still caught 30 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown so far this year.

Considering how Downs requested a trade from Indianapolis, the overarching expectation is that he is going to be dealt over the next few days. Working primarily as a slot option, Downs would be a perfect fit alongside Watson and Golden, both of whom specialize in making big plays down the field. Wide receiver isn’t necessarily Green Bay’s biggest need, but the fit is definitely quite appetizing.

The Colts don’t have much leverage when it comes to their trade talks with Downs. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s already publicly requested a trade. A fourth-round pick is realistically the most the front office can hope for, and since the Packers have two at their disposal in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, they can give Indy the selection they received from the Dallas Cowboys as part of their Rashan Gary trade.

Would Packers, Colts Be Interested in This Josh Downs Trade Pitch?

Getty Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs could soon be traded

Teams across the league have already begun loading up, so if the Packers want to make a championship run, they may have to make some moves at the deadline. Downs looks like he’d be a great fit in Green Bay’s pass-first offense, and while his numbers aren’t outrageous, playing within this passing attack could help him take a major step forward.

From the Colts’ perspective, this is really all you can hope for in return for Downs. The Packers would be parting with what is likely the better of their two fourth-round picks as a sweetener to beat out other potential suitors. Green Bay isn’t the most clear-cut suitor for Downs on paper, but this is a deal that could benefit all parties involved if it ended up coming together.