Packers RB Trade Proposal Gaining Steam Should Josh Jacobs Not Return

The Green Bay Packers didn’t have an adequate enough backfield Plan B in the event Josh Jacobs missed time this season. But as the Packers have seen with their offensive line, which they have been able to improve significantly on the fly with new acquisitions, it’s not too late to add a running back.

One name keeps popping up in the rumor miller — Tony Pollard.

This week, A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira was the latest to discuss Pollard as a trade target for the Packers.

“Pollard has been underrated and efficient as a runner. He is making $7.26 million this season, so Green Bay would absorb around $3 million, a notable option while Josh Jacobs is out. If the Packers don’t see Jacobs returning this season, Pollard could be an upgrade,” wrote Ferriera.

MarShawn Lloyd showed some signs of life against the Chicago Bears, but Pollard could still be an upgrade. However, he is 29, at a position where players tend to regress around 30, so that investment comes with risk.”

Ferriera suggesting Pollard as a trade candidate for Green Bay came after Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox and Pro Football Focus’s Bradley Locker did as well this week.

Pollard has gained 273 yards on the ground with one touchdown this season. He has also caught eight passes for 24 additional yards.

The 29-year-old running back entered this season with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published before the NFL announced it was removing Jacobs from the Commissioner Exempt List on Monday.

Why Packers Trading for Tony Pollard Makes Sense

Getty Veteran running back Tony Pollard could be available from the Tennessee Titans.

As Ferreira mentioned, MarShawn Lloyd showed signs of life in Week 5. Lloyd ran for two impressive touchdowns near the goal line.

But as far as yardage goes, Lloyd and the rest of the Packers running backs have left something to be desired. That’s arguably a pretty big understatement too.

Lloyd leads the team with only 22.4 rushing yards per game. His 112 rushing yards is best on the team while he’s averaged only 2.8 yards per carry.

Chris Brooks has been far more efficient with 4.7 yards per rush, but he’s only earned 15 carries. Kaleb Johnson has 106 rushing yards behind a 3.9 yards per carry average.

Fumbling has been an issue for this group too. Lloyd and Johnson have each fumbled twice.

Pollard would provide an immediate upgrade for the unit. Yes, the Packers could be concerned about his age. But Pollard isn’t signed beyond this season anyway, so he would be a rental player for Green Bay. He would provide the Packers a short-term backfield upgrade.

Pollard averaged 4.5 yards per carry on his way to 1,082 rushing yards in 17 games last season. It was his four consecutive campaign with more than 1,280 yards from scrimmage.

The Packers need a running back with that kind of production ability to fully replace Jacobs for the rest of this season.

Getty A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira named running back Tony Pollard a trade target for the Green Bay Packers if Josh Jacobs doesn’t return.

Ferreira and the other pundits named Pollard a trade target for the Packers under the assumption Jacobs would continue to be sidelined. That appeared to be the case with Jacobs for the foreseeable future throughout this past week.

But then on Friday, the Packers received a major update on the Jacobs situation.

Multiple insiders reported Friday afternoon the league will remove Jacobs from the commissioner exempt list Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the investigation into the running back will remain open. That means the NFL could still subject Jacobs to disciplinary action, most notably, a suspension. But until that decision is finalized, Jacobs will be eligible to play in Week 7.

Obviously, if Jacobs received a lengthy suspension, the Packers could be back where they were needing more firepower in the backfield. But with Jacobs’s return, Green Bay likely won’t be in the running back trade market at all.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.