Packers Advised to Trade for $35 Million Pro Bowl RB Amid Josh Jacobs Uncertainty

The Green Bay Packers looked a lot better in their blowout victory against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay scored two rushing touchdowns in that contest.

But no Packers running back had more than 31 rushing yards in the 31-7 victory. Green Bay could still use additional production from its backfield, and it doesn’t appear that could come from Josh Jacobs anytime soon.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox mentioned the Packers with running back Tony Pollard on Wednesday.

Knox included Pollard on his NFL Week 6 trade block. The analyst also named the Packers one of two potential suitors for the Tennessee Titans running back.

“Tennessee isn’t going to the playoffs this season, and it should be focused on getting more out of Ward before the end of the year. While keeping starting running back Tony Pollard would help support Ward, though, it may be time to move him,” wrote Knox.

“The Titans are playing for their future, and the 29-year-old isn’t likely to be a part of it. He’s set to be a free agent in the spring, and trading him would save $7.3 million in cap space.”

Knox proposed Pollard could be worth a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick. Pollard made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. According to Spotrac, he has also earned $35.8 million in his NFL career.

Could Packers Acquire RB With Josh Jacobs Still Out?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Green Bay Packers a suitor for running back Tony Pollard with Josh Jacobs still on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Knox named the Packers a suitor for Pollard a day after there was an update in the Jacobs situation.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday “certain records could be released with appropriate redactions” in the Jacobs case. However, one or more parties, presumably Jacobs being one of them, appealed so the records wouldn’t be released. Until that decision is made, no files from the case will be available.

Essentially, what that means is the Jacobs saga from the Packers perspective will drag on.

Expectations around the league before the season were the Packers running back would receive a six-to-eight game suspension. But prior to issuing its final punishment, the NFL wanted to review the video of the incident from the case. The appeal delays that process, which will keep Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List longer.

Heavy Sports’ Max Dible wrote Wednesday “it is not entirely out of the question that the running back misses most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign.”

With the Packers steadying their offense a bit the past couple weeks, Green Bay can probably afford to wait a couple more weeks to see how the Jacobs case unfolds. But if there’s no clear return date by the trade deadline on November 10, the prudent approach for the Packers would be to acquire a veteran running back for a playoff run.

Jacobs faced two misdemeanor charges, one for battery and one for criminal damage to property, after a domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend in May. The Packers running back pleaded no contest to both charges on September 10.

Why Green Bay Could Target Tony Pollard

Getty The Tennessee Titans could make running back Tony Pollard available at the NFL trade deadline.

Pollard would fit what the Packers need in a running back if Jacobs doesn’t return in 2026. The veteran would bring plenty of experience, and Pollard is on an expiring contract. The Packers wouldn’t be committed to anything beyond 2026.

The 29-year-old is currently on a five-year streak of posted more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage. Through five games this season, he has registered 297 yards from scrimmage with arguably the worst team in the league.

On the ground, Pollard has 273 rushing yards with one score.

Pollard could provide the Packers an upgrade over MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson. And if the draft pick was conditional, Green Bay would protect itself in case Pollard doesn’t play a lot because Jacobs suddenly returns.

In 117 NFL games, Pollard has posted 6,055 rushing yards and 34 scores. He has also caught 258 passes for 1,787 yards and five touchdowns.