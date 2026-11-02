Packers Called Potential Trade Suitor for $80 Million Edge Rusher

The Green Bay Packers might have to make a major move at running back before next week’s trade deadline. But on Sunday, CBS Sports’s Tyler Sullivan liked the idea of the Packers acquiring an edge rusher.

Just ahead of Sunday’s action in Week 8, Sullivan named the Packers one of three possible landing spots for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“The big reason why this could be a landing spot for Sweat is simply due to the presence of Jonathan Gannon, who is the current defensive coordinator in Green Bay,” wrote Sullivan. “Gannon coached Sweat as the DC in Philadelphia and then followed him to Arizona as a free agent after he was hired as the head coach. That rapport could embolden the Packers to reunite this duo and add to what is already a growing strength with Parsons’ looming return.

“After Chicago made a blockbuster move for Jeffery Simmons earlier this week, Green Bay could look to join the arms race.”

Sweat made his first and only Pro Bowl while playing in Jonathan Gannon’s defense. Sweat registered 7.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in 2021.

The edge rusher played for Gannon from 2021-22 in Philadelphia. Then, Sweat also played in Gannon’s defense last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Spotrac, Sweat has earned $80 million in his NFL career.

Could the Packers Target Trade for Edge Rusher Josh Sweat?

The Cardinals portrayed the front early this season that they don’t want to trade the veteran edge rusher. But pundits are working under the assumption it could be a negotiating tactic. Most assume the Cardinals will move on from Sweat before the NFL’s trade deadline.

That deadline will arrive next Tuesday, November 10.

Sullivan labeled the Packers one of the top three destinations for Sweat along with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Those other two teams have much bigger needs at edge rusher than Green Bay. But Sullivan supported his Sweat to Green Bay argument well.

The Packers could make an all-in move after the Chicago Bears made a major splash last week. Sweat would pair very well with Micah Parsons for the stretch run of the season. Sweat’s presence could also help continue to fill the hole Green Bay has in Parson’s absence.

Sweat has posted three sacks with 22 combined tackles, including four for loss this season. He also has five quarterback hits in eight games.

Last season, Sweat had 12 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two pass defenses in Gannon’s defense.

Gannon is in his first season as Packers defensive coordinator this fall.

When Will Micah Parsons Return for Green Bay?

It’s been a slow recovery process for Parsons coming back from his major 2025 knee injury. More than likely, he will remain out for a few more weeks.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Parsons will return to practice this upcoming week. Pelissero also added Parsons is targeting to make his 2026 season debut on Thanksgiving eve against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers will play two more games before that. Both contests will be against clubs with winning records.

First, Green Bay will visit the New England Patriots on Sunday. Then, the Packers will come home to host the first place Minnesota Vikings.

If the Packers acquire Sweat this week, they could have the edge rusher for both contests.

Without Parsons this season, Lukas Van Ness leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks. Devonte Wyatt also has three sacks with four tackles for loss while rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton has chipped in 2.5 sacks.

Those contributions with Parsons’s upcoming return has most pundits arguing the Packers could make a splash with a running back trade at the deadline instead of an edge rusher.

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