Matt LaFleur Sends Message on Aaron Banks Ahead of Week 6

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line has just started to find some continuity. So, of course, the team announced that potential starting left guard Aaron Banks is set to return to practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that Banks would only be a limited participant. He also made it clear that his return does not mean an initial insertion into the lineup.

“It’s going to be pretty fluid,” LaFleur said. “We have to see where [Banks] is at. He hasn’t practiced in a long time, and those other guys have come in and done a really good job.”

Banks was also a limited participant during the Packers’ Friday practice before Week 5.

Green Bay Packers Left Guard Aaron Banks Inching Back to Return

Getty Aaron Banks #65 of the Green Bay Packers

Banks hardly practiced during the offseason as he dealt with knee tendinitis. He was a limited participant in practice through the first two weeks of the Packers’ season. Banks was ruled out for Week 1, but returned in Week 2. He suffered a toe injury, which has sidelined him for the past three games.

Banks did not practice in any capacity from September 18 through October 9. Now, he is returning for his second straight practice, albeit in a limited capacity. The team is expecting Banks to continue to practice throughout the week.

Banks signed his four-year, $77M deal with the Packers last year. So, the thought would be that when he is healthy, the team would want to see him in the lineup. However, they had no stability when relying on Banks.

Since then, they signed Laken Tomlinson from the Packers’ practice squad. He started the past two games for Green Bay. On paper, Banks might bring more to the table, but the Packers can lean on Tomlinson and do not know when Banks will be out of the lineup again.

When continuity is the biggest strength of the offensive line, it is tough to shake things up with the unpredictable option.

Packers Offensive Line is Finding Continuity

The Packers offensive line came into the year a jumbled mess, but things are starting to sort out for the group. At left tackle, Jordan Morgan was inexperienced but has been starting for five weeks now. On the right side, Anthony Belton had to step in for Zach Bako-Bewele in Week 2. He has now found continuity.

At center, Sean Rhyan was starting at right guard last year. So, he has improved over the five weeks.

However, the big changes have come at guard. At right guard, the Packers started Jacob Monk, but have shifted to Travis Glover. Glover has looked better. They also have free agent addition Kevin Zeitler waiting in the wings.

Then, they have shuffled four names on the left side, including Banks. Tomlinson has been the best of the four, making it harder for the Packers to move away from him.