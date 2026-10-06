Packers OC Gives Cryptic Update on Kevin Zeitler’s Week 5 Playing Status

The Green Bay Packers have been on a mission to fix their failing offensive line ever since the team were pushed around by the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

Since then, the Falcons have gone on to prove that they may well be a far more serious contender than many assumed prior to the start of the season, but the need for Green Bay to improve quarterback Jordan Love’s protection and the state of the run game at large remained a priority.

Ahead of Week 4’s win against the Baker Mayfield-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers signed veteran offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler to the active roster, and former New York Jets first round draft pick Mekhi Becton to the practice squad.

Tomlinson played 100% of the team’s snaps in a decent debut that more importantly showed huge improvement from the Packers’ young offensive tackles, Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton.

Will Kevin Zeitler Play in Week 5 Against the Chicago Bears?

Zeitler, who signed after Tomlinson last week, did not suit up last weekend conversely. Speaking on Tuesday, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich shed some light as to whether the Pro Bowl guard will play in Week 5’s divisional game against the Chicago Bears.

“Adam Stenavich on Kevin Zeitler: “I don’t wanna say that he’s gonna play this week. He might.” Said Zeitler didn’t take any team reps last week because he didn’t really know what was going on with the offense.” The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reported on Oct.6.

Kevin Zeitler May Be Needed Amidst Injury Crisis at IOL

With the former Tennessee Titan set to have full week of practice under his belt, not to mention having real veteran know-how as he enters year 15 of his professional career, with the Zeitler having been a starter in each of 14 prior seasons.

With Aaron Banks still out alongside Jacob Monk and Jager Burton, the Packers are short on interior offensive lineman. Second year pro Belton, who was moved guard last season down the stretch, has been forced back to tackle as he covers for Zach Bako-Bewele, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

So it would track that having Zeitler line up next to Tomlinson and center Sean Rhyan would be the obvious move for Week 5, although Travis Glover did deputize admirably at the right guard spot this past weekend. But, as usual, Green Bay’s staff are keeping their cards close to their chest.