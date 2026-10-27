Matt LaFleur Makes Long-Awaited Micah Parsons Prediction

Many Green Bay Packer fans were disappointed this week that the team did not decide to open All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons’ 21-day practice window to return to the active roster.

But Matt LaFleur gave a hugely encouraging update on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, LaFleur suggested that it is very likely the Packers open Parsons’ window next week, allowing him to return to practice.

Matt LaFleur Hopeful Micah Parsons Will Practice Next Week

“Matt LaFleur had a different answer to the “Will Micah Parsons practice next week” question. “I sure hope so.” Previously it had been a hard no, but LaFleur said there’s a chance Parsons could practice next week.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on Oct. 27.

“I sure hope so” certainly seems like a “very likely yes” to the question of Parsons returning to practice ahead of Week 9, but it is not quite an official confirmation.

Had the schedule worked out differently, Parsons may well have been practicing this week.

However, the Packers don’t practice properly this week, given that they are playing the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. As such, it would have been somewhat wasteful to use two precious practice days on walkthroughs, as pointed out by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

The Packers don’t practice this week. If they want to use all 21 days of his window, they probably don’t want to use the first couple on walkthroughs. https://t.co/kWcjPAlGQg — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 27, 2026

“The Packers don’t practice this week. If they want to use all 21 days of his window, they probably don’t want to use the first couple on walkthroughs.” Schneidman clarified on X.

When Will Micah Parsons Finally Play This Season?

Parsons is still recovering from a torn ACL back in Week 15 of last season against the Denver Broncos. Yet, ahead of Week 6’s win against the Dallas Cowboys, the 27-year old stated that he would have played that week if it was the Super Bowl.

Even when he does return to practice, that will not automatically mean he will suit up for Week 9. Parsons’ brother Terrance suggested that the four-time All-Pro will practice a minimum of three weeks before actually suiting up for the team.

Whilst that may be excessive, considering that Parsons has already erred on the side of caution regarding his injury, a Week 10 – or even a Week 12 return after the bye – appear to be the most likely courses of action.