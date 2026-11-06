Packers Addition Makes Honest Admission About Position Change

The Green Bay Packers surprisingly started offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson at right guard in Week 8 despite having one start on that side of the offensive line in his 12-year NFL career.

Tomlinson noted that the transition is going great, but it was a lot tougher last week given the short week and lack of practice time.

“I mean, it’s definitely a challenge, especially last week,” admitted Tomlinson.

Play

Tomlinson started for the Packers at left guard in Week 7. So, he practiced on the left side leading up to the game.

Green Bay Packers Guard Laken Tomlinson Opens Up on Changing Sides

Because the Packers played on Thursday night in Week 8, the team did not have a legitimate practice. So, Tomlinson had to change sides without much work in team drills. Tomlinson noted that the flip side is that this week gives him extra time to prepare for staying on the right side.

“This week, especially going into the long weekend, I had some extra time to kind of just like go over some stuff on my own,” said Tomlinson. “Work on my technique and just work on flipping things technique-wise, and having these two days of practice. So definitely a lot more comfortable now.”

Tomlinson has 11,131 snaps at left guard in his NFL career. After his Week 8 start, he has 131 snaps at right guard. The Packers coaching staff noted that Tomlinson was playing so well that they could not bench him.

However, with starter Aaron Banks back in the lineup, the team could not keep him on the left side. So, they started him at right guard.

Packers Run Game Struggles Continue

Tomlinson has done well in pass protection, but the run game has not been seeing the benefits of the offensive line changes. The Packers guard noted that the team needs to stick with the ground attack and not give up now.

“It’s coming, man,” said Tomlinson. “You just got to have faith and keep chopping wood. There’s the old saying, just like keep chopping wood. And you know, keep feeding the ball, keep running the ball, and you’ll see it come. I promise.”

It is fair that Tomlinson made his first start at right guard and Banks made his first start since Week 2. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs has only played two games as the Packers’ running back. An improved and more consistent offensive line, combined with Jacobs feeling more comfortable behind the line, could lead to an improved rushing attack.

The results have not shown yet, but there is reason to have hope towards the end of the season. The Packers will head to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 9.