Packers Could Finally Land Star They Let Slip Away 8 Years Ago

The Green Bay Packers could be one of the teams who make a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10th.

They could be interested in adding players at several different positions, such as offensive line, defensive line, and running back. With how stout the competition is in the NFC North, the Packers could take a big swing.

Green Bay Packers Urged to Trade for Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack

While naming five blockbuster trades that could shakeup the playoff race, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report had the Packers acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chargers.

“Eight years ago, the Green Bay Packers aggressively pursued Mack before the Chicago Bears pulled off a deal with the then-Oakland Raiders. While circumstances have changed, Mack won’t cost nearly as much as he did back then, and the Packers should look for strong pass-rushing insurance while Micah Parsons is still weeks away from game action.”

Mack is a surefire future Hall of Famer, and is still playing at a high level in his 13th NFL season at age 35. He has posted 21 total tackles, three sacks, and 11 quarterback pressures through seven games in 2026. Sitting at 0-7, the Chargers are likely to trade Mack, who is on a one-year contract and could retire at the end of the year.

Adding Mack Makes a Lot of Sense for Packers

Green Bay still has a couple of games to go before the return of star pass rusher Micah Parsons, as it appears that its Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is the target date. Parsons will also likely need to get a few weeks under his belt before he rounds back into form.

Bringing in Mack would not only give the Packers a boost, it would take a lot of pressure off Parsons. Mack and Lukas Van Ness would make for a dynamic duo, then Parsons’ return would give the defense an insanely deep and talented pass rushing trio.

Mack is a great scheme fit for Green Bay’s defense, and acquiring him ahead of the team’s bye week would give him time to learn and get comfortable with the playbook. The Packers are going to have to go through a lot of great offenses with top tier quarterbacks to get to the Super Bowl, and Mack would be a much-needed difference maker.