Packers Trade Idea Replaces Javon Hargrave with $64 Million DL

The Green Bay Packers are among the teams monitoring activity ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

They could be interested in adding players at several different positions, such as offensive line, defensive line, and running back. Currently sitting in the basement of the NFC North, the Packers need a boost sooner rather than later.

Green Bay Packers Named Potential Suitor for Miami Dolphins DL Zach Sieler

Green Bay is hurting at nose tackle with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford both on injured reserve. Ford is expected to return soon, but will be sideline for a couple more games. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler would be a natural trade target for the Packers.

“Sieler would be a very logical trade chip for Miami. He’s 31, and he’s a potential 2027 cap casualty. $10 million of Sieler’s 2027 salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation before then would save the Dolphins $13.2 million in cap space. While the Dolphins did pick up their first win of the season in Week 7, they’re not a playoff team. Sieler, who has 17 tackles and two sacks this season, would be a great fit for a team that can make the postseason.”

Packers Adding Zach Sieler Makes a Lot of Sense

Sieler would fit a short-term need for Green Bay, and could be just as productive as Hargrave. The Packers could then cut him in the offseason to get off the hook of paying him $10 million in 2027. As a nine-year veteran, Sieler shouldn’t have much trouble adjusting.

Sieler has posted 37.5 sacks, 374 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and 16 passes defensed throughout his career. 27.5 of those sacks have come in the past four seasons. He also does a good job of eating up space and opening things up for the linebackers to attack.

Right now the Packers have rookie Chris McClellan filling in a nose tackle, but he is more of a three-technique. Jordon Riley was recently activated for the physically unable to perform list after sustaining an Achilles injury last season. In his season debut last week, Riley played 29 snaps and recorded one tackle.