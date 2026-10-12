Packers HC Addresses Micah Parsons Injury Concerns

The Green Bay Packers expected Micah Parsons to be back by Week 6 before the season started. However, as the team approaches Week 6 and Parsons is not practicing, there are questions about whether he had a setback. Head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that Parsons did not have a setback. However, he said that the medical team has yet to give the team the green light for him to return.

“As soon as they give us the green light, he will be out there,” stated LaFleur. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.”

LaFleur made it clear that he did not think returning to play on turf would be an issue. The Packers play the Detroit Lions in Week 7 on the road. LaFleur made it clear that while Parsons will not play in Week 6, they are not ruling him out for Week 7, even though they are playing in a dome.

Green Bay Packers Provide Update On Micah Parsons

However, LaFleur made it clear that Parsons might not be returning after his first week of practicing. They are still going to go through the whole process, and that might mean a week or two of acclimating before he is active for game day.

“First of all, you have to get him back on the practice field,” said LaFleur. “Then, there’s a lot of testing that goes on before he gets medically cleared to get out there. Then, we will want to give some time to get back to playing football. As you see with most guys coming back from a major injury, it takes some time.”

He noted that Parsons will need time to get up to speed so that his recovery leg is as strong as his other leg.

Packers Were Hopeful LaFleur Would Return Sooner

Earlier in the offseason, General Manager Brian Gutekunst noted that he expects Week 6 to be the latest that Parsons returns.

“There’s a new rule this year that we can open the window to practice after the second game. I imagine when that time comes that there’s going to be some conversations about things, as far as what he can and can’t do.”

That time came and went, and those conversations were not had. LaFleur noted that while Gutekunst was hopeful in the offseason, he was not definitive.

“We are all hopeful,” admitted LaFleur on getting Parsons back sooner. “But he is just a physical specimen; he is a creature of nature for sure, and sometimes you just have to make sure your body is in sync.”

LaFleur made it clear that past injuries, such as the return of Zach Bako-Bewele coming back and getting re-injured, are not playing into the team’s decision to hold out Parsons longer.

Both Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft came back from ACL injuries at the nine-month window, returned on the timeline, and looked good. So, one issue with their starting right tackle re-injuring his leg after returning is not weighing on the Packers.

Right now, Parsons has not had a setback; he just has not gotten the sign-off from the medical staff.