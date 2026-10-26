Packers Sign Former First-Round Pick to Active Roster After Loss

The Green Bay Packers signed Super Bowl-winning guard Mekhi Becton to their practice squad on September 28. Nearly one month later, the team is adding the former first-round pick to its active roster. Green Bay is placing depth guard Jacob Monk on the injured reserve and calling up Becton.

While Becton gives the team depth with Monk out, there will be questions about whether he will be entering the starting lineup soon.

Green Bay Packers Sign Mekhi Becton to Active Roster

Becton was taken 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He was drafted so high with the intention of being a starting left tackle in the NFL. He started for the Jets as a rookie and played 14 games.

However, a season-ending knee injury ended his 2021 season, and he did not return for 2022 either. In 2023, the Jets were not nearly as committed to him. They gave him a chance at left tackle and moved him to right tackle for a bit. However, they did not pick up his fifth-year option and did not try to extend him.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, and they stuck him at right guard. The fit was great, and Becton helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. However, the Los Angeles Chargers tried to play him at right guard the following season, and he got hurt and was not nearly as impactful.

So, he started the season as a free agent. Green Bay has given him four weeks to get up to speed. Now the question is what his role will be on game days.

Packers Have Tough Offensive Line Decision Coming

Monk started the season as the team’s right guard, but has not been in there for the past four weeks. Green Bay started 3-0 when Travis Glover replaced Monk, and the team did not want to disrupt things.

However, Glover was a major problem in the Packers’ Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions. He allowed seven pressures, and Green Bay scored 17 points against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

They also had to move to their third-string center because Sean Rhyan and Monk got hurt. It appears John Williams will start at center, and he was their depth at tackle.

So, the Packers likely called up Becton as depth at tackle and guard. However, with such an issue at right guard, he has to be in the mix to start. The more likely option to start is Kevin Zeitler.

The 14-year veteran has been on the active roster as long as Becton has been on the practice squad. Both are now acclimated, and both should be conditioned and ready to step into the lineup.

Whether it is Becton or Zeitler, the Packers have two better options than Glover in Week 8. We will see if they start their third different option at right guard.