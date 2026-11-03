Packers’ 30-Start Defender Floated as Trade Candidate After Role Change

The Green Bay Packers have spent the past few weeks building momentum, but the NFL trade deadline could bring a departure rather than another addition.

Cornerback Carrington Valentine, once a regular starter in Green Bay’s secondary, has barely played on defense this season. With rookie Brandon Cisse taking over a starting job, one Packers-focused outlet has floated the possibility of moving Valentine before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Packers Carrington Valentine Trade Idea Follows Reduced Role

In a Nov. 3 trade deadline primer, Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse, Mark Oldacres and Brandon Carwile listed Valentine under the heading “Potential players to sell.”

“He’s in the final year of his deal, and the Packers have a promising rookie (Brandon Cisse) and a veteran playing well (Keisean Nixon) in starting roles, plus Benjamin St-Juste as a top backup on the outside and Kamal Hadden developing as a slot/perimeter backup,” the article stated.

That is a potential trade candidate, not a report that Green Bay is shopping Valentine or has received an offer.

The 25-year-old was a seventh-round pick out of Kentucky in 2023. He started 12 games as a rookie, seven in 2024 and 11 last season. He also started all four of Green Bay’s playoff games over those three seasons.

But the opportunities have largely disappeared in 2026. Through the Packers’ first eight games, Valentine appeared in six contests without a start and played just 69 defensive snaps, accounting for approximately 12% of the team’s total. He has six combined tackles and one pass breakup.

Cisse, Green Bay’s second-round pick in April, has played 509 defensive snaps, while Nixon has logged 550. The rookie intercepted Dak Prescott during the Packers’ Oct. 18 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, providing another early sign of his development.

Brandon Cisse Emergence Changes Packers Cornerback Depth

The changing roles explain why Valentine could be discussed as a trade candidate despite his starting experience. Nixon has been on the field for nearly every defensive snap, and Cisse has become his regular partner outside.

Still, moving Valentine would carry some risk for a team trying to make the playoffs. Nixon was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue before the Oct. 29 game against Carolina. He played in Green Bay’s 27-19 win, but the scare illustrated how quickly the depth chart can change.

St-Juste, the veteran added in the offseason, has extensive starting experience from Washington. Hadden has worked as a versatile reserve who can line up in the slot or outside. Neither has played nearly as much on defense this season as Cisse and Nixon, however.

The idea comes just days after CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards singled out cornerback as Green Bay’s trade deadline need, citing uncertainty opposite Cisse and Nixon’s injury. That makes a Valentine departure a more complicated call than the phrase “player to sell” might imply.

Green Bay is 5-3 after winning four of its past five games, but it still has needs elsewhere. Packers Wire highlighted injuries along the offensive line, the season-ending loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and questions at running back and receiver.

Valentine’s expiring rookie contract gives the Packers another decision. Keeping him provides insurance behind the starters, while trading him could return some value for a player who may leave in free agency.

For a cornerback who started 30 regular-season games over his first three seasons, the shift from contributor to potential trade piece has been swift.