Packers Get Break as Bears Rule Out $40 Million CB After Full Practice Week

The Green Bay Packers received a notable break in the secondary less than 24 hours before renewing their rivalry with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago announced that defensive back Kyler Gordon has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Defensive lineman Shemar Turner was also ruled out, while linebacker Noah Sewell was activated from the physically unable to perform list and running back Zavier Scott was elevated from the practice squad.

Gordon’s absence stands out because his return appeared to be trending in the other direction.

The veteran nickel corner was a full participant throughout Chicago’s Week 5 preparation after opening the season on the PUP list with a calf injury. He practiced without limitations Friday, but the Bears ultimately chose to give him at least one more week before his 2026 debut.

That leaves Packers quarterback Jordan Love without having to account for one of the highest-paid slot defenders in football.

Gordon Will Have to Wait for 2026 Debut

Gordon has yet to play this season after the calf injury kept him out of training camp, the preseason and Chicago’s first four games. The Bears opened his 21-day practice window on Sept. 30, creating a possibility for him to return against Green Bay.

The practice work was hopeful. Gordon was a full participant Wednesday and remained unrestricted through the end of the week. Bears coach Ben Johnson said Friday it was “highly likely” Chicago would activate one of Gordon, Turner or Sewell for the Packers game.

Sewell ended up getting the call.

Gordon’s continued absence is significant considering how heavily Chicago sunk money into his deal. ESPN reported in April 2025 that Gordon agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with $31.25 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner at the time on an average annual basis.

Chicago had seen why it wanted to keep him. Gordon started 34 games over his first three NFL seasons and totaled 207 tackles, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed. His 2024 season included a career-high 75 tackles and three fumble recoveries, per the Bears’ announcement of his extension.

In announcing that deal, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Gordon would be “a big part of our defense.”

Injuries have delayed that plan. Gordon appeared in only three regular-season games in 2025 before returning for Chicago’s two playoff contests, including its wild-card win over Green Bay.

Packers’ Love Has Produced Against Bears

Gordon’s absence is favorable for Jordan Love, who has often produced against Chicago.

Including the postseason, Love has thrown 13 touchdown passes against two interceptions in seven games against the Bears, via the Packers’ official Week 5 preview. His 113.2 passer rating in those meetings ranks second all time among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts against Chicago.

Green Bay also gets the matchup at Lambeau Field, where the Packers have won 15 of their last 18 meetings with the Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur owns a 12-3 regular-season record against Chicago.

Gordon would have given the Bears an solid piece in the middle of the field against a Packers passing game that has several threats despite wide receiver Jayden Reed being out for the season.

Instead, Chicago will again have to navigate the slot without the defender it paid to be a long-term fixture.

A full week of practice suggests the wait may be nearing its end for Gordon, at least. It just won’t end in time for Sunday’s rivalry game in Green Bay.